U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.67
    +26.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,446.25
    -9.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,280.00
    +150.49 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.32
    -5.83 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.28
    +0.54 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    -8.40 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    -0.0230 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8980
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,272.68
    -607.88 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.25
    +12.38 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Old Point National Bank Grows Richmond Commercial Team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HAMPTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point National Bank (Old Point) has expanded its Richmond, Virginia team with the addition of three new Commercial Relationship Managers.

Robert Campbell has been appointed Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager with Old Point's Richmond Commercial Lending Team. Rob has 17 years of commercial lending and banking experience and holds his bachelor's degree in business administration from Mercer University. He has his Credit Risk Certification from the Risk Management Association and is a graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association's School of Bank Management. He is also a member of the Greater Richmond Association of Commercial Real Estate and serves on the advisory board for Saint Bridget School. Robert's passion is working with business owners to provide customized solutions to help them reach their goals.

Katherine Wagner has been appointed Senior Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager with Old Point's Richmond Commercial Lending Team. Kate is a seasoned financial professional with over 35 years of experience in commercial lending and banking. She holds her bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts and her Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary. Kate is an instructor for the Risk Management Association's Commercial Lending School, a board member for the Commercial Real Estate Women in Richmond, a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Short Pump, and a member of the Virginia Bankers Association Lending Executives Committee.

Ian Splisgardt has been appointed Assistant Vice President and Relationship Manager with Old Point's Richmond Commercial Lending Team. Ian holds his bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky and has several years of experience successfully managing client relationships.

The team, which serves the Greater Richmond market and is led by Philip Hager, brings extensive financial knowledge and local expertise in lending, commercial services, and relationship management. Opened in 2020, this office is located at the Ironbridge Commons building at 5601 Ironbridge Parkway in Chesterfield.

Old Point's Chairman, President and CEO, Robert F. Shuford, Jr. said, "I am pleased to welcome Rob, Kate, and Ian to the Old Point family. Their first-class service and dedication to building long-term relationships align with Old Point's values for serving our clients and community. Since opening our office there last year, Richmond has received Old Point with open arms and we are excited to extend our comprehensive and competitive commercial solutions in this market."

About Old Point National Bank

Old Point National Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) which serves the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operates a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is a locally owned and managed full service community bank offering a wide range of financial services, from solutions focused on individuals and small businesses to comprehensive commercial services. For more information visit OldPoint.com.

For more information, contact Laura Wright, Vice President/Marketing Director, at lwright@oldpoint.com or 757.728.1743.

Robert Campbell, SVP/Senior Relationship Manager, Old Point National Bank
Robert Campbell, SVP/Senior Relationship Manager, Old Point National Bank
Katherine Wagner, SVP/Senior Relationship Manager, Old Point National Bank
Katherine Wagner, SVP/Senior Relationship Manager, Old Point National Bank
Ian Splisgardt, AVP/Relationship Manager, Old Point National Bank
Ian Splisgardt, AVP/Relationship Manager, Old Point National Bank
Old Point National Bank logo (PRNewsfoto/Old Point National Bank)
Old Point National Bank logo (PRNewsfoto/Old Point National Bank)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-point-national-bank-grows-richmond-commercial-team-301365354.html

SOURCE Old Point National Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will limit the amount of time children can play video games to just three hours most weeks, a dramatic escalation of restrictions which dealt a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming market, as Beijing signaled it would continue a campaign to control the expansion of large tech companies. Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhu

  • Robinhood should 'never, ever' be called a meme stock: Retail trader

    Matt Kohrs, YouTube Host, talks about new meme stock Support.com's surge following a monster rally, and why he would never call Robinhood a meme stock.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Good Entry Point for Cassava Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. For evidence, look no further than the recent performance of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) stock. The Alzheimer’s disease focused biotech had been one of 2021’s star performers, accruing massive share gains based on the promising data so far for its AD drug candidate simufilam. But over three consecutive sessions last week, shares lost 61% of their value. The downturn began after it became known that a citizen petition was logged with the FDA calling for a hal

  • Affirm stock explodes more than 40% after Amazon deal — here's why, financially speaking

    Affirms lands a big deal with Amazon. Here's how much it could be worth to Affirm's top and bottom lines.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Support.com surges 50% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) is continuing to rise after a massive short squeeze rally. Shares of the California technical support company were up more than 50% in the first minutes of trading after gaining more than 180% over the last five sessions.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • Why Pinterest's Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) were falling this morning after the company's stock was downgraded from a buy rating to a hold rating by Argus Research analyst John Staszak. Staszak is the latest analyst to downgrade Pinterest's stock following the company's second-quarter results (reported on July 29). Pinterest's stock has received downgrades from J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI, and even more analysts have lowered their price targets for the company's stock since its second-quarter earnings were reported last month.

  • This couple traded their house for an RV and paid off $200,000 in debt — then the money started rolling in

    Their path was unconventional, but it points to a truth that’s hard to dispute: Lowering expenses and increasing income leaves more money to tackle debt.

  • Why GameStop and AMC Stocks Jumped While Sundial Growers Dropped Today

    Two stocks that originally ignited the meme stock trading category seem to be back in vogue with the retail trading crowd. In just the last five trading days, shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) have jumped 29% and 19%, respectively. After rising 6.5% early in the session, shares of GameStop were still 4% higher at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

  • We’re very proud to power Affirm and help them as they penetrate Amazon: Marqeta CEO

    Marqeta Founder & CEO Jason Gardner joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s first successful quarterly earnings beat that benefited from growing interest in the buy-now-pay-later service, Amazon’s adoption of the buy-now-pay-later payment system, and Square’s effect on Marqeta business.

  • 3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]