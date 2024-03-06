Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.265

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) will increase its dividend on the 21st of March to $0.265, which is 8.2% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.245. This makes the dividend yield 3.4%, which is above the industry average.

Old Republic International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Old Republic International's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 49.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.72 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.98. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.1% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Old Republic International has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Old Republic International's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Old Republic International is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Old Republic International that investors should take into consideration. Is Old Republic International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

