U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.52
    +12.29 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,430.89
    +64.63 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,050.94
    +31.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.09
    +18.18 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    +0.91 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -14.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0490 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9900
    +0.3530 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,945.72
    +759.73 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.51
    +19.98 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Old Second Bancorp Announces the Appointment of New Director

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (the "Old Second ) (NASDAQ: OSBC), the holding company for Old Second National Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that it has increased the size of the Board of Directors to 14 members and appointed Dennis Klaeser to the Board, effective August 17, 2021. Mr. Klaeser was also appointed to the Board of Directors of the Bank.

Dennis Klaeser
Dennis Klaeser

William Skoglund, Chairman of the Board of Old Second, commented: "I am pleased to welcome Dennis to our Board and look forward to working with him. Dennis offers considerable experience in the challenges and opportunities associated with managing and growing a bank like Old Second. We are confident that Dennis will provide valuable perspective to the Board as we continue to execute on our strategies to enhance value for our stockholders."

Mr. Klaeser brings extensive executive-level experience in the banking industry, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of TCF Financial Corporation (formerly Chemical Financial Corporation) and TCF National Bank from August 2016 until April 2020. Before that, Mr. Klaeser served as Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Managing Director of Talmer Bancorp, Inc. from May 2010 until Talmer Bancorp's merger with Chemical Financial Corporation in August 2016. Mr. Klaeser was a senior Midwest bank analyst with Raymond James from April 2009 to May 2010. From 2003 until 2009, Mr. Klaeser was Chief Financial Officer of PrivateBancorp, Inc. From 2000 through 2002, Mr. Klaeser was Managing Director and Head of the Financial Institutions Group for Anderson Corporate Finance, a division of Arthur Andersen, where he was responsible for advising financial institutions on complex merger and acquisition transactions, restructuring, and divestures. Mr. Klaeser also spent seven years as an investment banker and was head of the Financial Institutions Group at EVEREN Securities, which was acquired by First Union Securities.

Mr. Klaeser was appointed as a Class II director for a term that will expire at our 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, and was also appointed to the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee of the Board.

About Old Second

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, with over $3.2 billion in consolidated assets at June 30, 2021. Old Second operates through its subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank, with over 25 banking centers across seven counties in northern Illinois. More information about Old Second Bancorp is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements by our management may contain forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "may," "likely," "will," "forecast," "project," or other statements that indicate future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the economic outlook and our expectations regarding future growth. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct our operations may be different than expected, including, but not limited to, due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 and its variants, on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole, both domestically and globally; (2) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (3) risks related to future acquisitions, if any, including our proposed merger with West Suburban Bancorp, Inc., including execution and integration risks; (4) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of Old Second, West Suburban or both to terminate the merger agreement; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on us; and (6) changes in interest rates, which may affect our net income, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including our investment securities. Additional risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" and forward-looking statements disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by us or any person that future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-second-bancorp-announces-the-appointment-of-new-director-301362928.html

SOURCE Old Second National Bank

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Here's Why Cathie Wood Moved DraftKings Stock Today

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock jumped more than 5% Wednesday morning on word that famed technology investor Cathie Wood added shares of the online fantasy sports and gambling company yesterday. Wood bought over $60 million worth of DraftKings shares yesterday, based on the stock's closing price of $56.47 per share. Wood added over 1 million shares total to three of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) she manages.

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • GM Stock Is a Great Bargain After Its Pullback

    Earlier this year, shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) surged as the company capitalized on resurgent auto demand to post outstanding earnings results. GM's autonomous-vehicle subsidiary, Cruise, also executed a new funding round that boosted its valuation to an impressive $30 billion. Ultimately, GM stock touched an all-time high around $64 in early June, up more than 50% from where it began the year.

  • Why Okta Stock Popped 5% Before Earnings

    Shares of security software maker Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) jumped a solid 5% in 11:20 a.m. EDT trading Wednesday after receiving an upgrade from outperform to strong buy (i.e., from "buy" to "buy more") this morning. Okta stock is down only about 11% from its highs of early February. Despite this relatively strong price performance, Raymond James characterizes the stock as a "former angel that [that] has fallen far enough," says StreetInsider, and he argues that identity access management (IAM) -- Okta's forte -- is a "top three" category for corporate tech spending as companies aim to secure computer networks against unauthorized access.

  • Retail investors power GameStop stock into a rally

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Gamestop’s rally over the past couple of sessions as retail investors gave the company a boost in the market and what this latest surge could mean for the meme stock going forward.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • Nordstrom stock slides, Express posts surprise profit, Urban Outfitters inventory issues

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Wednesday's latest retail earnings, which include: Nordstrom experiencing a dip in its stock even after reporting a better-than-expected quarter due to concerns over the supply chain and lagging overall sales, Dick's Sporting Goods boosting returns to shareholders after posting an earnings beat, Urban Outfitters concerns over inventory as trade disruptions continue to impact supply, and Express topping estimates as the company swings to a surprise profit.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • Zoom Earnings: What to Watch

    Video collaboration platform specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is set to report its fiscal second-quarter results early next week. After making a habit of regularly obliterating analyst expectations, the company will need to deliver outstanding results to impress investors. Sure, the growth stock has floundered year to date with a paltry 1% gain.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)?

    A look at the shareholders of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Red Robin Gourmet Burger

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]