Old tavern in northern Vanderburgh County gets new owners

EVANSVILLE – As of Nov. 11, the Nisbet Inn in northern Vanderburgh County will have been serving food and drink − and sometimes selling groceries and hardware − for 111 years.

For the last 19 of those years, Becky and Jim Harl have been the owners, only the sixth family to take on the custodianship of the venerable tavern. Now, they're retiring and the Nisbet Inn is getting its seventh set of owners.

The Harls have been searching for the right owner, officially, since June, but recently hooked up with the Strassweg family and it was all systems go.

“We had a lot of nibbles and bites and talked to a lot of people, but Jack (Strassweg) called me and off we went,” said Becky Harl. “I think it’s going to be a great fit. We’re excited, but I’m also going to be very sad. I’d never worked in a restaurant when we started here and I’m thankful that I surrounded myself with people who taught me things, and thankful for good people along the way.”

The Strassweg family owns Basden's American RV on Baseline Road near U.S. 41, a few miles from the Nesbit, and are also involved in restaurant ventures around Evansville.

The sale and transfer should be completed by the end of the year.

The Nisbet Inn

Location : 6701 Nisbet Road

Phone : 912-963-9305

Hours: Tuesday–Thursday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday–Monday, closed

