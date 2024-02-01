Old Wooden Barn faces formal complaint over anti-LGBTQ policy

ZEELAND TWP. — A formal complaint has reportedly been filed after a West Michigan wedding venue sparked controversy for its anti-LGBTQ marriage policy.

The venue, the Old Wooden Barn, was hand-built in 1905. It was converted into a wedding venue over the past decade. The business, owned by Mitch and Kelli VanOverloop, states its marriage policy clearly online.

A formal complaint has reportedly been filed after a West Michigan wedding venue sparked controversy for its anti-LGBTQ marriage policy.

"Because God has ordained marriage and defined it as the covenant relationship between a man, a woman and Himself, the Old Wooden Barn will only recognize marriages between a biological man and a biological woman. Further, the staff of the Old Wooden Barn shall only participate in and host weddings between a man and a woman. We thank you for respecting our Christian family values.”

At least one organization, The Surfus Foundation of Grand Rapids, has filed a formal complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and the Michigan Attorney General's Office, according to a post on the foundation's social media account Jan. 24.

The post said the foundation feels the policy "is a clear violation" of the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act Expansion of 2023 and the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision in Rouch World vs. the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

In a letter to both parties, signed by Chris Surfus, the foundation requests “enforcement of laws against this and similar businesses across the state of Michigan that choose to create policies that discriminate against the LGBTIQ+ community.”

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act was created to eliminate discrimination in employment, housing, public service and the use of public accommodations. In 2023, the law was amended to add sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression as protected classes.

Ownership at the wedding venue told The Sentinel they were "discussing things further with their lawyer."

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Old Wooden Barn faces formal complaint over anti-LGBTQ policy