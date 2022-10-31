U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES INTRODUCES EV PORTFOLIO AT AAPEX

Old World Industries
·1 min read
Old World Industries
Old World Industries

OWI is uniquely positioned to meet today’s demands and anticipate tomorrow’s advancements in automotive and heavy-duty vehicles with performance fluids and safety and visibility products.

Northbrook, IL, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old World Industries (OWI), the manufacturer of PEAK® Performance products including a full line of Antifreeze + Coolant, Diesel Exhaust Fluid, Washer Fluid, Lighting and Wiper Blades, announced today the launch of a portfolio of automotive products geared to meet the needs of Electric Vehicles (EVs).

“As more automotive manufacturers are shifting to producing EVs over internal combustion engines (ICE), Old World has technological innovations to respond to these needs as well as other alternative fuel antifreeze + coolant needs,” states Old World CEO, Greg Noethlich.

By 2040, the Electric Vehicles in operation is expected to be significant in the US. Specific areas such as California, already have a high penetration of EVs which comprise Hybrid-Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-In Hybrid-Electric Vehicles (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). OWI’s EV portfolio includes antifreeze + coolant for these HEV, PHEV, and BEV Electric Vehicles under the PEAK Original Equipment Technology (OET) brand.

In addition, OWI is working directly with OEMs on the development of low conductivity antifreeze + coolant technologies for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) applications which require the use of low conductivity fluids.

“OWI is ready for the future with a uniquely positioned EV and FCEV product portfolio covering premium vehicle specific PEAK Original Equipment Technology Antifreeze + Coolant, premium wiper blades, bulbs, and washer fluid offering a complete, high-performance solution to our customers and consumers,” states Old World CMO, Philip K. Philip.

For more information and to see these exciting new products, visit the OWI booth #A2244 at AAPEX or learn more about our products online at www.peakauto.com/ev.

Media Contact:

Abigail Daniel / abigail@freshcontentsociety.com


