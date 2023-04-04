Old World Meets New Solar Technology: Marigny Opera House Launches New Solar System to Performing Art Center in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marigny Opera House launched its 32.56 kilowatt solar system, the art industry's largest directly sourced renewable electricity project in New Orleans. The solar project was developed in partnership with Solar Alternatives, the region's most trusted solar and energy storage firm.

Marigny Opera House, also known as the Church of the Arts, is an opera house and performing arts center in Faubourg Marigny, New Orleans, Louisiana. The Marigny was originally a Catholic parish church known as Holy Trinity Catholic Church before it was closed down by the Archdiocese in 1997. After adaptation and renovation, it reopened on January 2, 2012. Today, the Marigny Opera House is a performance venue for dance, theatre, opera, jazz, and classical music, as well as special events.

"As a community arts venue and institution, we aim to operate responsibly and sustainably. This solar array will allow the Opera House to save money, become more self-reliant, and set an example in the fight against the climate crisis," said Evan Hammond, General Manager. "This is the largest step, among some other operational changes, towards the ultimate goal of net-zero operation."

While keeping the aesthetic of the Marigny Opera House, the solar system features 88 panels arranged across two south-facing roof planes. The system is capable of producing megawatt-hours of renewable electricity annually with an estimated savings of $6,200 in the first year and more than $257,000 over its 30-year lifetime.

"The Opera House is a great example of how preservation and clean energy can be compatible and also enhance the financial security of our most valued arts communities. Marigny Opera House has shown its leadership on climate change, renewable energy, and sustainability with this groundbreaking investment," said Solar Alternatives, Jeffrey Cantin.

Solar Alternatives, Inc. is the Gulf South's leading solar power and microgrid design-build firm, providing solar and battery backup engineering, installation, and maintenance for commercial and residential facilities. Founded in 2008, the company serves clients across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas and has received numerous accolades, including Inc 5,000 Most Successful Companies in Life City Wellness and Sustainability awards. Visit solalt.com for more information.

