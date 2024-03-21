Oldenburg Academy seniors selected as finalists in business competition

Mar. 21—OLDENBURG — Oldenburg Academy recently announced that two teams of seniors from Jason Walke's economics class have been chosen as finalists in the Indiana statewide business pitch competition hosted by The STARTedUP Foundation.

This competition cultivates the entrepreneurial spirit and innovation of young students across the state.

From the initial submissions, which attracted more than 3,000 high school students, the pool was narrowed down to 10 teams within each of the six different regions.

Both of Oldenburg Academy's winning teams had the mission of sustainability at their core.

Seniors Lilly Schebler, Sarah Lamping and Kate Weber created the business venture Forever Flowers, which specializes in creating paper flower bouquets with a focus on using recycled materials.

Rachel Lamping, Thaddeus Eaglin and Sadie Wachsmann secured a place in the next round with their business Second Serve Threads, which designs custom pickleball racquet covers made from recycled apparel.

Schebler shared her excitement, saying, "I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to represent OA at the Innovate Within Regional. It has been such a satisfying experience to create a business that limits the impact on our environment."

Eaglin added, "I am more than thrilled that our team advanced in the contest. The opportunity to flex our business skills and incorporate sustainability has been rewarding."

Walke celebrated the students' achievement, stating, "It is an amazing accomplishment to advance to Regionals against so many other students. The work ethic, creativity, and problem-solving skills are shining through with these six students and I couldn't be more proud of them!"

The Oldenburg Academy community extends its congratulations as they prepare to compete in the Region 6 Regionals, which will take place in Jeffersonville on April 25.

Information provided — Information provided