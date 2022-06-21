OldTown Kopitiam teams up with Ecolab for science-based hygiene standards to help ensure clean café operations

OldTown Kopitiam is unveiling a new look and business model that includes a collaboration with Ecolab to help deliver clean café operations, benchmarked against some of the most advanced science-based hygiene standards in the world.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has been called in by Malaysian restaurant chain, OldTown Kopitiam to provide heightened cleaning and disinfection procedures to its 168 outlets.

Pictured: Dawn Liew, CEO, OldTown White Coffee, F&B Kopitiam, Asia Pacific

OldTown Kopitiam launched its brand refresh and, in addition to announcing substantial new hygiene and safety measures, the company also presented an updated logo and menu, featuring more than 40 new items. The OldTown brand refresh encompasses the store concept, uniforms, and digitalization, fusing kopitiam nostalgia with present day lifestyle needs. To spearhead economic recovery for the franchise industry, OldTown also has launched micro franchise and franchise packages under the auspices of the Malaysian Government's Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

Advanced science-based cleaning and disinfection procedures will be a key part of OldTown's safe reopening plans, as the company looks to return its operations to pre-pandemic levels as COVID-19 eases in Malaysia. As part of its work, Ecolab is providing hygiene and sanitation training for OldTown Kopitiam employees, sanitizing products and installing hand sanitizer dispensers at the company's outlets.

Dawn Liew, Chief Executive Officer, OldTown Kopitiam said:

"Our customers and staff are our number one priority, and we are committed to ensuring their safety and well-being. People love to socialize with friends or take a break from their busy lives in our restaurants and providing the highest levels of cleanliness is an essential part of our customer experience. Through this partnership with Ecolab, we've stepped up our cleaning and disinfection processes, so customers can rest assured they are enjoying the best quality coffee in a space that is clean and hygienic. This is a core part of our plans to reopen safely and give our customers the confidence to dine in and visit our outlets."

Story continues

Jason Chow, Country Manager for Ecolab Malaysia, said:

"We're delighted to be working with such a popular brand name in the Malaysian restaurant scene and give our congratulations to OldTown Kopitiam on its brand refresh. The collaboration between our two companies is timely and relevant. The Ecolab team provides restaurants with innovative best-in-class solutions that help ensure clean and safe operations and is proud to be playing a part in building trust and elevating confidence as OldTown Kopitiam welcomes more guests back."

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab , Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab .

About OldTown Kopitiam, www.oldtownmy.com

Established in 1999, OldTown manufactures instant beverage mixes. In 2005, the business expanded into the food service sector with the opening of a chain with over 182 cafés in Malaysia and the ASEAN region, based on the traditional Ipoh coffee shop "Kopitiam" setting and ambience, under the brand name "OldTown White Coffee".

Pioneering Malaysian and asian heritage of "Kopitiam" culture and food, OldTown Kopitiam has created a good following of customers for its delicious "Kopitiam" comfort favourites, ranging from local delicacies of Nasi Lemak, Ipoh Hor Fun, Curry Mee, Prawn Meehoon Mee, Egg Noodles and more. The Kopitiam chain is also famed for its distinctive variety of Toasts and Breads, and all paired-well with its traditional White Coffee and tea beverage range.

SOURCE Ecolab