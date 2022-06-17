U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,645.85
    -20.92 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,722.76
    -204.31 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,657.70
    +11.60 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,663.69
    +13.86 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.91
    -4.68 (-3.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.26 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0459
    -0.0096 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3010
    -0.0060 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0162 (-1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1380
    +2.8980 (+2.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,515.92
    -514.32 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.38
    +6.44 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.05
    +13.07 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Oldways' African Heritage Curriculum Brings Heritage, Diversity to SNAP-Ed

·1 min read

BOSTON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Oldways is pleased to announce that its 6-week healthy cooking curriculum, A Taste of African Heritage, was just admitted in the SNAP-Ed Toolkit as an evidence-based intervention.

"This is a great development, because it will open more doors for more SNAP-Ed-implementing agencies to use A Taste of African Heritage," said Kelly LeBlanc, MLA, RD, LDN

A Taste of African Heritage, first launched in 2012, is based on healthy plant foods (like leafy greens, whole grains, and beans) from across the African Diaspora. For 10 years, this curriculum has brought to light a culinary legacy and the often-unsung cultural ownership of healthy eating for people of African descent that is depicted in the African Heritage Diet Pyramid. It was designed by Oldways in collaboration with an expert committee of nutrition scientists and culinary historians, including award-winning culinary historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris and Harvard School of Public Health nutrition scientist Dr. Walter Willett.

Recently, a new article published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior concluded that participants of A Taste of African Heritage experienced improvements in weight, systolic blood pressure, and waist size, as well as higher intake of fruit, vegetables, greens, and higher frequency of exercise. And 98 percent of participants in this new study reported that heritage was a motivator for change.

Please contact Oldways for more information about A Taste of African Heritage.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oldways-african-heritage-curriculum-brings-heritage-diversity-to-snap-ed-301570331.html

SOURCE OLDWAYS PRESERVATION & EXCHANGE TRUST

Recommended Stories

  • Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock halted for FDA panel to review treatment for hallucinations stemming from Alzheimer's disease psychosis

    Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Friday its stock will be halted from trading Friday as a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel meets virtually to discuss a new drug application for a treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis. The FDA's Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee will review Acadia's Nuplazid at a meeting scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Eastern. About six million people living in the U.S. have Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzhei

  • Checkpoint' Cancer Therapy Shows Almost 55% Response Rate In Skin Cancer Patients

    Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) announced positive interim efficacy results from its registration-enabling trial of cosibelimab, in patients with locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. The design of the interim analysis incorporated recent FDA feedback and is intended to support the approval of cosibelimab in this indication potentially. As of the March 2022 data cutoff, the objective response rate (ORR) in 3

  • Senator cites Elon Musk in urging agency heads to end remote work

    Senators pressed for ending the public health emergency and for more return to office at federal agencies during a Senate committee Thursday.

  • Doctor on COVID-19 vaccines for kids: 'We finally closed the loop'

    Dr. Paul Offit, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Vaccine Education Center Director and Professor of Pediatrics, explains the importance of FDA recommending COVID vaccines for children from Pfizer and Moderna and the symptoms parents should expect in vaccinated kids.

  • The Petri Dish: Amylyx, Alnylam net drug approvals

    The Massachusetts life sciences industry is rife with companies developing drugs and devices to tackle serious diseases, inking new partnership deals, raising money, expanding facilities and more. Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of health care happenings. Canada approves Amylyx drug Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) scored its first-ever approval from Health Canada for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug Albrioza.

  • Roche’s Failed Alzheimer’s Trial Could Have Implications for Lilly, Biogen

    Roche's trial aimed at preventing Alzheimer’s disease had failed. That's a bad sign for Biogen and Eli Lilly, which are pushing forward with similar drugs.

  • Alzheimer's Stocks Take A Body Blow After Roche's High-Profile Failure

    A highly watched Alzheimer's drug from Roche failed in its final-stage test, but shares of Roche stock rose as others tumbled.

  • Fastest-growing public companies: Revenue spikes for Waltham cancer drug firm

    Syndax Pharmaceuticals has toiled for years toward finding cancer therapies that can improve the lives of patients.

  • How do drugs know where to go in the body? A pharmaceutical scientist explains why some medications are swallowed while others are injected

    While pills come in many shapes and sizes, they all eventually reach your bloodstream and travel throughout your body. Vadim Sazhniev/iStock via Getty ImagesWhen you take aspirin for a headache, how does the aspirin know to travel to your head and alleviate the pain? The short answer is, it doesn’t: Molecules can’t transport themselves through the body, and they don’t have control over where they eventually end up. But researchers can chemically modify drug molecules to make sure that they bind

  • Microsoft-Developed Covid Tech Can Now Detect Lyme Disease

    Adaptive Biotech's T-Detect Lyme was created by combining Azure cloud computing and sequencing of the immune system.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Snagging Key Endorsement For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA's advisors backed its Covid vaccine for babies and toddlers? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Dr. Oz Reverses Himself on Science for GOP Votes

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyLast month, Dr. Mehmet Oz drew a hard line between his two competing selves—his life as a physician, and his newfound identity as a Republican candidate for Senate.“When you mix politics and medicine, you get politics,” Oz said in an interview on the right-leaning Real America’s Voice network in May. “We cannot hurt our children by doing that again.”Oz wasn’t exactly talking about himself; he was making a point about transgender children.

  • Is Merck Stock A Sell After Sacrificing Its Breakout During Market Volatility?

    Is Merck stock a sell after shares sacrificed their breakout amid recent market volatility? Is MRK stock a sell right now?

  • Costco Just Issued This Urgent New Warning To Shoppers

    When it comes to one-stop shopping options, Costco is a fan favorite for being able to provide practically anything you could want. Loyal members show up regularly for everything from baked goods and bulk buys of everyday essentials to groceries and gasoline. Even the retailer's food court has a devoted fanbase that follows its every menu change. But now, Costco has just issued an urgent new warning for customers regarding a product it carries. Read on to see if you're affected by the warehouse

  • Biden issues executive order cracking down on 'discredited and dangerous' conversion therapy

    Biden issues executive order cracking down on 'discredited and dangerous' conversion therapy

  • Roche-AC Immune's Crenezumab Fails To Show Benefit In Sub-Set Of Alzheimer's Patients

    Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) said its Alzheimer's medicine crenezumab did not slow or prevent cognitive decline in people with a specific genetic mutation that causes early-onset disease. Crenezumab did not show a statistically significant clinical benefit in its co-primary endpoints assessing the rate of change in cognitive abilities or episodic memory function. The Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative Autosomal Dominant Alzheimer's Disease Colombia Trial evaluated the potential of crenezumab in

  • FDA advisory panel reviewing COVID-19 vaccines in kids 5 and under

    The FDA's vaccine advisory panel is meeting today to vote on Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 shots for children 5 and under. That same committee voted Tuesday to endorse Moderna's shot for kids ages 6 to 17. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus explains what parents need to know before the FDA and CDC give their final approval.

  • What to Know About the Newest, Most Contagious Omicron Subvariants

    They can bypass immunity from vaccinations or past infections, experts say

  • FDA Authorizes Covid-19 Vaccines for Young Children, Setting Stage for Call by CDC

    The Food and Drug Administration decision came shortly before a widely anticipated meeting of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. FDA opens way to COVID vaccines for children under five

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 and under, opening the door to vaccinating millions of the country's youngest children. The agency authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years, and Moderna Inc's shot for those 6 months to 17 years. Pfizer's is already authorized for those over the age of 5.