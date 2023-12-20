Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin agree to contract extension

Dec. 19—OXFORD — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has agreed to a contract extension, the school announced Tuesday.

Kiffin, who is in his fourth year as Rebels head coach, was slated to have a base salary of $8.85 million in 2024 according to the contract he signed last November. He has signed a new contract after each regular season at Ole Miss; contracts are allowed to be a maximum of four years by Mississippi law.

According to a source, Kiffin's contract was extended a year. There are no material changes to the deal he signed last year. His base salary for the additional year will be $9 million.

Kiffin is 33-15 at Ole Miss and has led the Rebels to bowl games in each of his four seasons. He has orchestrated the only two 10-win regular seasons in program history (2021, 2023) and has taken the Rebels to a pair of New Year's Six games — the Sugar Bowl following the 2021 season and this year's Peach Bowl. No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) faces No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Peach Bowl Dec. 30.

"Our football program is experiencing unprecedented success under Coach Kiffin, and we could not be more excited about what the future holds under his leadership," Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in the news release. "In just four years, he has established our team as a sustained winner that is on a trajectory to championship status. With our continued investment in the program and the tremendous support of the Grove Collective, the Ole Miss family is committed to providing Coach Kiffin the resources needed to compete at an elite level."

The Rebels have ranked in the top-15 nationally in total yards per game each season under Kiffin and in the top 30 nationally each year in scoring offense.

Ole Miss went 20-28 in the four seasons prior to Kiffin's arrival and did not have a winning record in any of those years. Kiffin, who was FAU's head coach from 2017-19, was hired by Ole Miss in December 2019. Kiffin was previously the head coach at Tennessee and USC and was the offensive coordinator at Alabama prior to his tenure at FAU. He was also the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2007 and for part of 2008.

In the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign, Kiffin led the Rebels to a 5-5 record with one of the most potent offenses in college football. With quarterback Matt Corral and wide receiver Elijah Moore, the Rebels averaged 39.2 points per game — up from 26.6 the previous year — and defeated No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl. With Corral back in 2021 and a much-improved defense, the Rebels won 10 games and played in the Sugar Bowl.

With several key starters off to the NFL following the 2021 campaign, the Rebels reloaded via the transfer portal, finishing with the second-ranked class per 247Sports. In that class were former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, former TCU running back Zach Evans, former Auburn defensive tackle J.J. Pegues and former Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey, among others. The Rebels got off to a 7-0 start and were ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll. Ole Miss dropped four of five to close the year, however, including the last four. Kiffin was also reportedly the subject of Auburn's head coaching search. He signed a new contract with Ole Miss following the Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss parted ways with co-defensive coordinators Chris Partridge and Maurice Crum Jr. following 2022 season and brought in Pete Golding, who had been serving as the defensive coordinator at Alabama. With another new batch of transfer portal players and Golding in tow, the 2023 Rebels have won 10 games for the second time in three years despite a schedule that ESPN's Football Power Index rated as the sixth-most difficult in the country. Ole Miss also currently has the top-ranked transfer portal class, per 247Sports, with five of the top-50 players in the portal committed.

"We're doing things here that have never been done before, and with the commitment that our leadership and supporters are making, we have the opportunity to build on the foundation that has been established over the last four years," Kiffin said in the statement. "I'm grateful to Chancellor Boyce and Keith for their support, and we look forward to continuing on our path to becoming a championship program."

