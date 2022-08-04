U.S. markets closed

Olema Oncology to Present at Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • OLMA
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and the corporate presentation may be accessed under the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website (www.olema.com) and will be archived for 14 days.

About Olema Oncology 
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally-available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and in Phase 1b combination with palbociclib, in patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CONTACT: Contact: Eva Stroynowski Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations eva@olema.com 617-721-8194


