Olema Oncology to Present at Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
OLMA
  • OLMA
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA), announced today that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and update at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. ET (11:50 a.m. PT).

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed under the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website (www.olema.com) and will be archived for 14 days.

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally-available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and in Phase 1b combination with palbociclib, in patients with recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CONTACT: Contact: Eva Stroynowski Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations eva@olema.com


