Olema Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

Olema Oncology

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema,” “Olema Oncology” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences in November:



Presentation at the Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, on Wednesday, November 9, at 9:10 a.m. Pacific Time (12:10 p.m. Eastern Time)

Fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at The Waldorf Hilton in London, UK, on Wednesday, November 16, at 11:30 a.m. GMT (6:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

Virtual fireside chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 29, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time



Live webcasts of the presentations and any accompanying presentation materials will be available under the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website (www.olema.com) and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is a proprietary, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, and in combination with CDK 4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib) and a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. OP-1250 has been granted FDA Fast Track designation. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Story continues

IR Contact :

Shane Kovacs, COO and CFO

ir@olema.com

Media Contact :

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., Russo Partners

646-942-5604

ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com



