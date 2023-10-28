Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OLMA) high hedge funds ownership speaks for itself as stock continues to impress, up 24% over last week

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Olema Pharmaceuticals' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

51% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

If you want to know who really controls Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 44% to be precise, is hedge funds. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Last week’s 24% gain means that hedge funds investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. The one-year return on investment is currently 253% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Check out our latest analysis for Olema Pharmaceuticals

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Olema Pharmaceuticals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Olema Pharmaceuticals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 44% of Olema Pharmaceuticals. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. BVF Partners L.P. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 6.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Story continues

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Olema Pharmaceuticals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$712m, and insiders have US$39m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Olema Pharmaceuticals (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.