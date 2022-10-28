Oleochemicals Market Size Expected to Reach USD 52.04 Billion by 2028 | Oleochemicals Industry Share, Analysis, Growth and Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oleochemicals market size is expected to reach USD 52.04 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2028. The growing emphasis on natural oils & fats obtained from living feedstock, including plants, animals, and oilseeds, will enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Oleochemicals Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 31.42 billion in 2020.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Market:

Cargill Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Perak, Malaysia)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Oleon N.V. (Ranst, Belgium)

IOI Group Berhad (Putrajaya, ,Malaysia)

Wilmar International (Singapore)

Kao Chemicals (Tokyo, Japan)

Twin Rivers Technologies (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Croda Industrial Chemicals (Snaith, U.K.)

Evonik Industries (Essen, Germany)

Emery Oleochemicals (Selangor, Malaysia)

Godrej Industries (Vikharoli, India)

Oleochemicals Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 6.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 52.04 Billion Base Year 2020 Oleochemicals Market Size in 2020 USD 31.42 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Age- Group, By Distribution Channel, By Region Oleochemicals Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand from High-income Groups to Favor Growth Rising Number of Wealthy Population to Boost Market Expansion

Segmentation-

Fatty Acids to Account for the Largest Share

Based on type, the market is divided into fatty acids, fatty alcohols, methyl ester, and glycerin. The fatty acids category accounted for the majority of the market. The market is anticipated to expand due to rising demand for bio-based fatty acids from different end-use industries such as personal care, cosmetics, chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Story continues

The market is split into three categories based on application: food & beverages, chemicals, and animal feed. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa are the regions in which the market is classified.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Chemical-free Components in Cosmetics to Fuel Product Demand

The market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Food and beverage, medicines, personal care, cosmetics, polymer and plastics, and other industries use oleochemicals extensively. These green compounds can be found in both hair and skin care products. Moreover, the Oleochemicals market growth is projected to develop rapidly due to the growing demand for hypoallergenic and chemical-free components in the cosmetics and personal care sector. Another element driving development is their usage in the food sector. Oleochemicals are used in FDA-approved food packaging and also as thickening and flow agents. Calcium stearate, for example, is employed as a food emulsifier and a flow agent in the production of sweets. One of the factors driving the market is the rising demand for bio-based and sustainable chemicals, owing to growing concerns about the harmful effects of chemicals on humans and the environment.

Regional Insights-

Rising Oleochemical Production to Enable Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest oleochemicals market share. Increasing adoption of green alternatives will enable healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The growing awareness regarding the damaging effects of chemical additives among consumers will contribute positively to the market in North America.

The increasing demand for biofuels will create numerous opportunities for the market in Europe.

Latin America is likely to experience steady growth due to the improving economic and social conditions in the region.

The increasing number of surfactant and soap manufacturing companies will push growth in the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape-

Strategic Alliances among Companies to Spur Competition

Players in the industry mostly operate based on the product's pricing and application qualities. Several major players are forming strategic alliances to promote brand and sales in order to increase their market share and gain a competitive advantage.

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Oleochemicals Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Key Development :

September 2020: Emery Oleochemicals released its fatty acid ester product line under the brand name Emery E. These fatty esters offer good color stability, biodegradability, and low odor.

