Oleochemicals market size to grow by USD 9,432.19 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth of packaged food and beverage industry to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oleochemicals market size is estimated to increase by USD 9,432.19 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.86%. The growth of packaged food and beverage industry is notably driving market growth. The sales of packaged food items have increased significantly in developing countries owing to increasing income levels and changing lifestyles. Oleochemicals are used in various food and beverage products as emulsifiers and preservatives. They are also used in the production of food additives. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some key insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oleochemicals Market 2023-2027

Oleochemicals market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global oleochemicals market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global oleochemicals market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

To unlock the detailed information on the customer landscape - Request a sample now!

Oleochemicals market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global oleochemicals market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer oleochemicals in the market are BASF SE, Berg Schmidt GmbH and Co. KG, Cabot Corp., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Ecogreen Oleochemicals PTE Ltd., Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries AG, Evyap Soap Oil Glycerin San. and Tic. Inc., Fairchem Organics Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., IOI Corp. Berhad, Kao Corp., KLK Oleo, Oleon NV, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., VVF Group, Wilmar International Ltd., and Akzo Nobel NV and others.

Story continues

Vendors focus on expanding their production plants and product launches to gain market share. Manufacturers are investing in R&D, which will lead to the development of new products and provide an opportunity for vendors to differentiate their products from their competitors. Vendors compete based on factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality.

What's new? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor offerings -

Croda International Plc - The company offers oleochemicals that are used for the production of vegetable oils.

Ecogreen Oleochemicals PTE Ltd. - The company offers oleochemicals that are used for the production of consumer care products.

Evonik Industries AG - The company offers oleochemicals that are used in food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceutical, and metalworking applications.

Godrej Industries Ltd. - The company offers dimer acid, which is used as a curing agent for epoxy-based anti-corrosion coatings and also used as a base material for protecting metal.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Oleochemicals market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (fatty acids, fatty alcohol, glycerol, fatty amines, and others), application (soaps and detergents, polymers, personal care and pharmaceuticals, lubricants and greases, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The fatty acids segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Fatty acids are one of the basic oleochemicals. Some of the key sources of fatty acids include animal fats and vegetable fats. Fatty acids are also used as inactive ingredients in pharmaceuticals, such as lipid formulation, fat emulsion, and liposomes. Vendors are working on product launches, M&A, and manufacturing capacity expansions. Such initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global oleochemicals market.

APAC is estimated to account for 67% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the oleochemicals market in APAC is driven by the cosmetics industry. Consumers are willing to spend more on premium skincare products, which is driving the growth of this industry. The pharmaceutical industry is also growing in APAC due to high R&D investments. The growing pharmaceutical industry in the region will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

For exclusive market insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a sample report

Oleochemicals market – Market dynamics

Key trends – The growing demand for biosurfactants is a key trend in the market. Biosurfactants are amphiphilic compounds that are produced using microorganisms or discharged extracellularly. They help reduce the surface tension between two liquid surfaces or between a liquid and a solid surface. Biosurfactants are becoming popular in the pharmaceutical, biomedical, cosmetic, and food industries. Several governments are making efforts to promote environment-friendly surfactants. Therefore, many manufacturers use eco-friendly raw materials in their production processes. These trends are expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuating raw material prices are challenging market growth. Vegetable oils and animal fats are the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of oleochemicals as well as biofuels. However, supply chain challenges are hindering the growth of the market. For instance, the supply of animal fat is inelastic. Its availability is limited by the Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) legislation in Europe. Moreover, price of animal fat has more than doubled since 2006 owing to the combined effect of tax incentives for biofuels. These factors are expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this oleochemicals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the oleochemicals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the oleochemicals market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the oleochemicals market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of oleochemicals market vendors



Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hospital cleaning chemicals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,135.24 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (cleaning agents, disinfecting and sterilizing agents), end-user (state-owned hospitals, private hospitals, and community hospitals), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The global construction chemicals market size is estimated to grow by USD 18,807.31 million between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.86%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (non-residential and residential), type (concrete admixtures, adhesives and sealants, protective coatings, asphalt additives, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Oleochemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,432.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, China, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, Berg Schmidt GmbH and Co. KG, Cabot Corp., Cargill Inc., Croda International Plc, Ecogreen Oleochemicals PTE Ltd., Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries AG, Evyap Soap Oil Glycerin San. and Tic. Inc., Fairchem Organics Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., IOI Corp. Berhad, Kao Corp., KLK Oleo, Oleon NV, Saudi Basic Industries Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., VVF Group, Wilmar International Ltd., and Akzo Nobel NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global oleochemicals market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Products Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Applications Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Fatty acids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Fatty alcohol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Glycerol - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Fatty amines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Soaps and detergents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Polymers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Personal care and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Lubricants and greases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

12.4 BASF SE

12.5 Cabot Corp.

12.6 Cargill Inc.

12.7 Croda International Plc

12.8 Emery Oleochemicals Group

12.9 Fairchem Organics Ltd.

12.10 IOI Corp. Berhad

12.11 Kao Corp.

12.12 KLK Oleo

12.13 Oleon NV

12.14 Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

12.15 The Procter and Gamble Co.

12.16 VVF Group

12.17 Wilmar International Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Oleochemicals Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oleochemicals-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-432-19-million-from-2022-to-2027-growth-of-packaged-food-and-beverage-industry-to-boost-growth---technavio-301804583.html

SOURCE Technavio