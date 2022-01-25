OLG recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers for 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) is thrilled to have been selected for Forbes' prestigious list of Canada's Best Employers 2022 — and to be among the top 20 per cent of a select group of companies nationwide with more than 500 employees.

"It is an honour to be recognized with a place on the Forbes Best Employers List and to know that so many of our employees would recommend OLG as a great place to work," said Duncan Hannay, OLG's President and CEO. "For the best and brightest Ontarians looking for purpose in their work, OLG is a top choice employer. We're an exciting gaming and entertainment company transforming our culture and the way that we work to ensure that we deliver great experiences for our customers, while delivering meaningful benefits to the people of Ontario."

This is the first year OLG has been on the Canada's Best Employers List — ranking 53 overall out of 300 award recipients.

Forbes and Statista Inc. selected the Canada's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a sample of more than 10,000 employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"What makes this award so special is that it is employee driven" said Nancy Kennedy, OLG's Senior Vice President of People and Culture. "Our employees live by OLG's truths, which include doing good for Ontario and playing as one team. An OLGer respects, supports and values their colleagues and celebrates different perspectives and backgrounds. That is what makes OLG such a great place to work."

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

All for Here - 100 per cent of OLG's proceeds are invested in Ontario

