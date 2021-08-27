Ontario's only regulated online sportsbook boasts dynamic, competitive odds, new sports, new games and new ways to wager with live in-game betting

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) welcomes Ontario's sports bettors and would-be players to the "plus side" with its new online sportsbook, PROLINE+. Accessible from any device via proline.ca, PROLINE+ delivers an enhanced betting experience with dynamic, competitive odds that update to reflect game status and betting action. Thousands of new betting options are available at any time across all major North American sports leagues and major international sports, including soccer and exciting additions like tennis, golf, boxing and mixed martial arts. And, for the first time ever in Ontario, players can place a legal bet on a single event with PROLINE+.

OLG’s new PROLINE+ digital sportsbook among first in Canada to offer single event betting (CNW Group/OLG)

"We're thrilled to launch our new digital sportsbook, PROLINE+ on this momentous day where OLG is finally able to offer single event sports wagering and be among the first in Canada to offer this capability," said Duncan Hannay, OLG President and CEO. "More events, more betting options, and greater accessibility means more fan engagement with the comfort of knowing OLG stands behind the product. We're proud that we can offer adult Ontarians the opportunity to bet on sports and have fun while also doing good and giving back as all OLG proceeds support provincial priorities like health care. We welcome players to 'The Plus Side.'"

Pre-match or live bets made during a game can be placed from anywhere in the province on any device, including smartphones. A built-in live event tracker is available to keep tabs on games in progress and a Cash Out feature allows for a partial payout on a bet for selected events before the final result is known. Payouts are made directly to the player's OLG.ca account. New players can sign up at proline.ca or OLG.ca to learn more about the new sports offerings.

PROLINE+ promotes responsible gambling and features player tools and educational materials from OLG's globally recognized PlaySmart program, which received the highest level of certification from the World Lottery Association. An active OLG.ca account is required to play PROLINE+ and players must be 19 years of age or older and located in Ontario.

PROLINE+ was developed and delivered by OLG's Digital teams in partnership with FDJ Gaming Solutions and Sporting Solutions, both owned by FDJ Group of France, which was selected through a competitive procurement process to work with OLG to enhance and expand sports betting in Ontario. This collaboration will also see the introduction of a new sports betting app and a revitalized retail sports betting product across 10,000 points of sale in Ontario in early 2022.

"We are delighted to work with OLG to launch Ontario's first regulated online sportsbook," said Andy Wright, CEO, Sporting Solutions. "With the recent legalization of single event wagering in Canada, this is the ideal time to launch PROLINE+. We are confident that our technology along with the global sports betting expertise of FDJ Group will bring a dynamic and compelling offering to Ontario."

OLG's growth in the digital space is focused on delivering world-class entertainment as a leader in the gaming industry and this new online sports business meets players' demand for a product they want, in the space where they want to play. PROLINE+ is the only legal online sportsbook in Ontario, reinvesting 100 per cent of proceeds for provincial priorities that improve the quality of life for all Ontarians.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience. FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A – FDJ.PA) and is included in indices such as the SBF 120, Euronext Vigeo 20, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro. For further information: www.groupefdj.com

Media Relations: +33 (0)1 41 10 33 82 | servicedepresse@lfdj.com - Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 41 04 19 74 | invest@lfdj.com

About FDJ Gaming Solutions

FDJ Gaming Solutions is a subsidiary of FDJ Group, delivering B2B Betting Services for the betting and lottery industry. FDJ Gaming Solutions has prestigious references from around the world with nearly 300,000 lottery terminals installed, a growing number of lotteries connected to its digital content distribution platform, instant lottery services in strong development and over 40 sports betting operators connected to its price feeds, using its trading services or fully managed betting platform.

For further information: www.fdj-gaming-solutions.com

About Sporting Solutions

Sporting Solutions is a FDJ Gaming Solutions subsidiary which provides betting services for FDJ Group and over 40 operators in regulated jurisdictions, including many of the best-known bookmakers in the UK and internationally. Sporting Solutions is the premium supplier and market leader for odds provision, trading expertise & risk management services and software solutions. It was born from Sporting Index – the global leader in trading the most volatile form of sports betting since 1992 – and for the past decade has been leveraging this capability to deliver a best-of-breed b2b proposition.

For further information: www.sportingsolutions.com

PROLINE+ FACT SHEET

OLG's new online sportsbook, PROLINE+, features dynamic , competitive odds, new sports and markets, new ways to bet including live betting, and is available on mobile.

For the first time ever in Ontario, players can make a legal bet on a single event with PROLINE+.

PROLINE+ offers thousands of betting options at any time including all major North American sports leagues and some major international sports.

Tennis, Boxing, Golf and MMA are offered on PROLINE+ in addition to Hockey, Football, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer and Car Racing.

Pre-match or live bets made during a game can be placed from anywhere in the province on any device.

PROLINE+ features a live event tracker and a Cash Out feature for select events that allows for a partial payout on a bet before the final result is known.

Payouts are made directly to a player's account.

An active OLG.ca account is required to play PROLINE+ and players must be 19 years of age or older and located in Ontario.

PROLINE+ promotes responsible gambling and features player tools and educational materials from OLG's globally recognized PlaySmart program, which received the highest level of certification from the World Lottery Association in 2021.

PROLINE+ is only available online. OLG's popular PRO•LINE sports lottery games will continue to be available to players at nearly 10,000 lottery retail locations across Ontario.

A new retail PROLINE experience will follow in 2022. It too will include dynamic odds, more games, new sports, and new ways to bet – including single event wagering.

PROLINE+ is the only legal online sportsbook in Ontario, reinvesting 100 per cent of proceeds for provincial priorities that improve the quality of life for all Ontarians.

New players can check out PROLINE+ and sign up for email alerts to receive the latest sports betting news and information from OLG.

