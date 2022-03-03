U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.50
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,820.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,200.00
    -39.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.90
    -4.20 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.54
    +2.94 (+2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.50
    +17.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    +0.32 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1088
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.81
    -2.51 (-7.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3366
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7560
    +0.2360 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,475.47
    -687.33 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.22
    -19.31 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,390.13
    -39.43 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the oligonucleotide therapy market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. , Biogen Inc. , Dynavax Technologies Corp. , Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. , Merck & Co. Inc. , Miragen Therapeutics Inc. , PCI Biotech Holdings ASA, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

New York, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241895/?utm_source=GNW
, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Bausch & Lomb.

The global oligonucleotide therapy market is expected to grow from $0.98 billion in 2021 to $1.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.0%.

The oligonucleotide therapy market consists of sales of oligonucleotide therapy related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture oligonucleotide therapy products.Oligonucleotide therapy uses synthetic oligonucleotides, which can be artificially produced in labs, to inactivate disease-causing genes.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main types of oligonucleotide therapy are antisense oligonucleotide, aptamer and other.Synthetic DNA oligomers called antisense oligonucleotides (AS ONs) hybridise to a target RNA in a sequence-specific method.

They’ve been used to successfully limit gene expression, modify precursor messenger RNA splicing, and inactivate microRNAs. It is used in infectious diseases, oncology, neurodegenerative disorders, cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, others and is implemented in hospitals, research institutes.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the oligonucleotide therapy market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the oligonucleotide therapy market over the forthcoming years.

During the forecast period, the oligonucleotide therapy market was restrained by the low number of drug approvals by the FDA.As of January 2020, the market only had 11 drugs approved for treatment, thus restraining the growth of the market.

This can be attributed to the strict standards for manufacturing and high drug efficacy standards set by the regulatory bodies for approval of this therapy, thus increasing the time required for approval and limiting the growth of the market.

The developers and providers of the oligonucleotide therapy market are investing in research and development to remodel the design of therapy to reduce its side effects on patients.The new and innovative oligonucleotides allow precision medicine approaches and can be designed to selectively target any gene with minimal side effects.

It also helps in targeting patient-specific sequences that are causative of rare diseases. In August 2020, FDA granted accelerated approval to Viltepso (viltolarsen) injection, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a genetic disorder, with reduced side effects.

In February 2019, Novartis paid $150 million to Akcea-Ionis for licensing antisense oligonucleotides TQJ230.This deal will help Novartis to set up the test for RNA-targeting drug in phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trails.

Akcea is a biopharma company specializing in treating patients with cardio-metabolic diseases, whereas, Ionis, a US-based biotechnology company, specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics.

The countries covered in the oligonucleotide therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241895/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

    Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021.

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • Bitcoin's 'Ichimoku Cloud' Breakout Could Lead to Continued Uptrend

    While bitcoin's cloud breakout points to more gains ahead, heightened geopolitical risk calls for tight stop loss on all crypto positions, one observer said.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThe Lis

  • Brent Oil Nears $120 Before Cooling as Traders Shun Russia Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a streak of extreme volatility, with Brent nearing $120 at one point Thursday, as buyers continued to shun Russian crude following the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be Sei

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart part of Biden’s test-to-treat COVID-19 program

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday that someone who has tested positive for the virus will be able to get antiviral pills during the same visit at no cost.

  • Gas prices are up. What can Biden do to lower costs at the pump amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

    Why are gas prices so high? Will gasoline cost more because of Russia invading Ukraine? Consumers are looking to the White House to lower prices.

  • Polestar CEO details new concept vehicle and the 'electric age' of sports cars

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automotive manufacturer's latest 02 Roadster EV, incorporating drone technology, and partnerships and IPO prospects to expand EV product lines.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • US Lighting Group launches Futuro Houses as 'UFO house' subsidiary

    Futuro Houses uses fiberglass and carbon fiber composite instead of wood to prefabricate its "UFO houses."

  • Crude Oil Markets Go Parabolic

    Crude oil markets have shot straight up in the air during the trading session on Wednesday, as we have perhaps seen a bit of a “blow-off top.”

  • SoFi Technologies Could Rebound Further After a Short-Term Dip

    In the short-run prices could make a bounce to the $16 area but ideally I would like to see SOFI trade sideways and build a base that could support a sustained advance. Scalpers could buy SOFI at current levels for a bounce. Unfortunately SOFI declined to the $9 area before bouncing.

  • 'The good news regarding oil prices,' according to Mark Mobius

    Veteran emerging markets investor Mark Mobius says many EM countries are less exposed to high oil prices than in the past. But investing in Russia "will be impossible for a long time."

  • AbbVie buys Belgian drug company in what could be a $1 billion deal

    If certain predetermined financial milestones are met, the deal could be worth up to $1 billion for Syndesi Therapeutics shareholders.

  • Gilead gets a complete response letter from FDA about the vial used to store an experimental HIV drug

    Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were down 1.0% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it received a complete response letter from the Food and Drug Administration regarding its application for an experimental HIV drug. Gilead is seeking FDA approval for lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, for people with multi-drug resistant HIV. The FDA raised questions about the use of a specific type of vial and whether it's compatible with the drug solution. Gilead said it will

  • Latin America Not Suited to Pump More Amid $100 Oil, Russia Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of $100 oil and repercussions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have traders and investors wondering where the world can turn to for more supplies. For those looking to Latin America, think again.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBid

  • Is McDonald's a Target for Russian Retaliation?

    Fast food restaurants are warning investors that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could hurt business.