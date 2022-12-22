U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,822.39
    -56.05 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,027.49
    -348.99 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,476.12
    -233.25 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.09
    -22.85 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.24
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    -25.50 (-1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.46 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3610
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,811.22
    +14.42 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.60
    +0.41 (+0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
Olin Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

·2 min read

CLAYTON, Mo., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that on Friday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, Olin's senior management will review the company's fourth quarter 2022 financial results. Prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Olin logo (PRNewsfoto/Olin Corporation)

A press release, including financial statements and segment information, will be distributed after the market closes on Thursday, January 26, 2022, together with the associated slides.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (877) 883-0383 [Canadian callers, please dial (877) 885-0477; International callers, please dial (412) 902-6506], using the pass code 8147039. The call will also be webcast live on the company's website at www.olin.com, accessible under the fourth quarter conference call icons. Participants should log on to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Following the event, the webcast will remain available for replay on the company's website for one year. A telephonic replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time for 14 days by dialing (877) 344-7529 [Canadian callers, please dial (855) 669-9658; International callers, please dial (412) 317-0088], using the pass code of 8342280.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

2022-20

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olin-corporation-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-announcement-301708468.html

SOURCE Olin Corporation

