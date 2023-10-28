Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

Our earnings press release and other financial data and information are available under Press Releases. With me this morning are Scott Sutton, Olin's CEO; and Todd Slater, Olin's CFO. I'll now turn the call over to Scott Sutton to make some brief remarks, after which, we will be happy to take your questions.

Scott Sutton: Thanks Steve and good morning to all. In the third quarter, the Olin team delivered what we promised, which was $315 million of adjusted EBITDA, no sequential reduction in chlorine pricing, and prioritization on share repurchases. Additionally, we complemented those confirmed deliveries with the acquisition of the White Flyer Clay Targets Business at forecasted returns substantially better than share repurchase returns. Looking forward, Olin's strategy continues to be championed by our teammates and our Board of Directors. As such, in the fourth quarter, and potentially beyond the fourth quarter, we are taking a dramatic, but necessary step to change the direction of declining ECU values. It is a challenging market and we've already actioned this initiative to force a rebound of our ECU values, which involves idling significant chunks of our assets and slashing our participation in weak markets.

This value accelerator initiative results in a $100 million incremental penalty to adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter relative to our previous expectation, but delivers an anticipated improvement in 2024 adjusted EBITDA relative to 2023. We are confident of that improvement. Even though we operate in an environment where bad news creates a negative recency bias, please never forget that in chlor alkali, we believe future demand growth exceeds future supply growth, and that growth may also be unbalanced across the ECU, all favorable for Olin. We are confident in that favorable outlook. So, Jason, that concludes my opening remarks and we can now proceed to questions.

