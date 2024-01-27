Olin Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS In Line

Olin (NYSE:OLN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$6.83b (down 27% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$460.2m (down 65% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 6.7% (down from 14% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$3.66 (down from US$9.16 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Olin Revenues Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) was mostly in line with analyst estimates.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment contributing a total revenue of US$4.00b (58% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$5.67b amounted to 83% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$382.7m (54% of total expenses). Explore how OLN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.7% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 4.2% growth forecast for the Chemicals industry in the US.

Performance of the American Chemicals industry.

The company's shares are up 8.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Olin that you should be aware of before investing here.

