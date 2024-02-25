Olin (NYSE:OLN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 15th of March. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is below the average for the industry.

Olin's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Olin's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 134.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 8.9%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Olin Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Olin has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Olin's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Olin might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Olin that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Olin not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

