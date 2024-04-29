Olin (NYSE:OLN) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.20

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on the 14th of June. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.5%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Olin's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, Olin's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 167.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 10%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Olin Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Olin Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Olin has been growing its earnings per share at 7.1% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Olin Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Olin that investors should take into consideration. Is Olin not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

