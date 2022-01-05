U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Olio Drastically Reduces Readmission Rates in Post-Acute Care

·2 min read

2021 Client Results Show + 36% Decrease

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olio, a leader in Population Health / Post-Acute Care interoperability, today announced an impressive +36% readmission reduction average across its client portfolio for 2021. The company has built a new playbook for population health and post- acute care. The Olio platform gets everyone on the same team by providing an easy, immediate way to communicate using the most recent technology.

The Future of Healthcare: A Fully Connected Team (PRNewsfoto/Olio)
The Future of Healthcare: A Fully Connected Team (PRNewsfoto/Olio)

There isn't a one-size-fits-all solution to prevent readmissions, but communication between partners is a key driver.

Over the past few years, hospitals have made progress in reducing readmissions, improving quality, and lowering cost or care. While there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution to preventing readmissions, transparency between parties has been a key driver to reducing readmissions that is within a health systems control. Olio further simplifies transparent communication channels and processes giving everyone the same view.

The cost of unplanned readmissions is $15 to 20 billion dollars annually. Preventing avoidable readmissions has the potential to profoundly improve both the quality of life for patients and the financial wellbeing of health care systems.

"As health systems and physician groups focus on post-acute changes and challenges, they are continually looking to enhance their own post-acute strategies," Ben Forrest- CEO at Olio stated. "As health systems focus on integrating with a larger number of PAC providers and forming continuing shared risk arrangements, Olio is proud to serve as the channel that allows them to scale integrated care management and accountability across all levels of post-acute care (SNF, IRF, Home Health, Hospice, LTCH)."

Post-acute care will continue to be a hot topic in 2022 as it is a major cost driver that CMS hopes to rein in. Olio's innovative approach to reducing hospital readmissions continues to gain traction as health systems look for ways to ramp and scale their network of providers quickly rather than adding PACs to their team one at a time.

About Olio
Olio redefines how population health teams manage patients in post-acute care settings. The Olio platform gets everyone on the same team by providing an easy, immediate way to communicate. Olio connects health systems to all post-acute providers, drives scalable PAC behavior change, and tracks engagement to generate better outcomes.

Contact: Kaleb Kuhl- VP Sales
Phone: 479.856.5859
Email: kaleb@olio.health

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olio-drastically-reduces-readmission-rates-in-post-acute-care-301447619.html

SOURCE Olio

