Olive Garden announces opening date in Holland Township

HOLLAND TWP. — The wait is nearly over for those excited to try Holland's own Olive Garden.

The restaurant will open for business at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

News broke of the development in February 2023, nearly a year after A&R Development purchased the former Golden Corral at 12420 Felch St.

At first, representatives hoped to open by the end of the year, but transforming the restaurant and hiring well over 100 part-time and full-time employees was no easy task. While developers utilized the initial building, the exterior and interior were completely remodeled to match Olive Garden's iconic brand standards.

Until now, the closest Olive Garden locations were in Grandville and Muskegon. According to the Olive Garden's website, the restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

