Olive Garden has an opening date in Sheboygan

Construction crews work on building the Olive Garden, Friday, Septemer 22, 2023, in the Town of Sheboygan, near Sheboygan, Wis.

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN — A grand opening will end the wait for the highly anticipated Olive Garden.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Italian restaurant, 4314 Olive Garden Way, at 11 a.m. Jan. 29, and the restaurant will then be open for business afterward.

The restaurant is the first Olive Garden in the county, with nearby locations in Oshkosh and Menomonee Falls.

Construction on the 6,500-square-foot building broke ground last April, following town board approval in August 2022.

Sign up for the Streetwise newsletter Click here to get all the business openings and closings news right in your inbox

The property has more than 120 parking spaces and a “to-go” entrance for takeout orders.

The building exterior is Italian farmhouse-styled, fashioned with wood, brick and stone.

A separate roadway was constructed, too, offering an easier access point to the Olive Garden off Highway 42.

Nemak expansion: Nemak's $18M expansion project in Sheboygan on track to finish by fall 2024

The new restaurant is helping the chain move farther into the state, Andy Stein, S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC developer, said at an August 2022 town of Sheboygan meeting.

When open, its operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. It can be contacted at 920-917-6956.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Olive Garden in Sheboygan will open restaurant in January 2024