Olive Garden, South Pier, Aurora Memorial: Here's a recap of 2023 development projects

SHEBOYGAN – From highly anticipated fast-food restaurants to a hospital demolition, here’s a recap of some development projects that broke ground or met completion in 2023.

The second construction attempt for a Popeyes in Sheboygan was expected to be under way in the spring, but that was pushed back to the summer when the project was granted a conditional use permit.

Redevelopment and construction was on track, with an expected opening date of Dec. 10, but delays with building signage moved the opening back. The developer said the Popeyes plans to open Dec. 26 with a temporary sign.

In other restaurant and retailer news, the Oostburg Culver’s opened in October and the town of Sheboygan’s Olive Garden broke ground in April. It’s expected to open in January, according to the developers. Hobby Lobby also opened in May, finishing out the tenants in the former Shopko building.

Jiffy Lube opened opened near Taylor Drive in October and Tommy’s Car Wash opened on Frontage Avenue in November.

City development projects included South Pier, new welcome sign

A three-year restoration project culminated this year, reopening Sheboygan’s South Pier along Lake Michigan. Repairs cost about $12 million. A $54,000 welcome sign on Kohler Memorial Drive also finished construction this year.

The first tenant in the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus, a roughly 100,000-square-foot industrial warehouse, finished construction in the fall, too.

North Town and other housing are in the works

Van Horn Development’s North Town is nearing completion on its first building, a Home2 Suites by Hilton, after breaking ground in the spring. Construction on the hotel is expected to finish in the summer.

Several housing developments broke ground this year, too. View 14 Apartments, a 48-unit apartment building, broke ground near Indiana Avenue, and Founders’ Pointe, a 54-single-family-home subdivision, broke ground in Sheboygan Falls.

Aurora Memorial Hospital demolished

Debris flies off the building as demolition continues on the former Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center on Sept. 29, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

The Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center was completely demolished this year, in preparation for redeveloping the land, likely fit for housing.

