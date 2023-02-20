U.S. markets closed

Olive market size is set to grow by 911.64 thousand tons between 2022 and 2027; Growing demand from the food industry to boost the market - Technavio

·17 min read

 NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global olive market size is estimated to grow by 911.64 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at 3,725.57 thousand tons. Europe will account for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Olive Market 2023-2027
Olive market - Five Forces
The global olive market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business

Olive market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Olive market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (food and beverage and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and APAC).

  • The market growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant during the forecast period. Rising health consciousness among consumers has increased the demand for food products made of olives, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global olive market is segmented into Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and APAC. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global olive market.

  • Europe will account for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. Governments and associations in Europe have introduced several support policies and programs, such as timely tax rebates and subsidies for olive growers. This is done to stabilize the production level by covering variable costs in challenging times. These factors are fostering the growth of the olive market in Europe.

Download a Sample Report

Olive marketMarket Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the growing demand from the food industry.

  • The market has a wide variety of olives that are harvested at different ripening levels.

  • Olives are regularly used in homes and restaurants to make a wide variety of dishes.

  • In addition, several characteristics and advantages of different types of olive oil such as virgin olive oil, extra virgin olive oil, pure olive oil, and lampante olive oil are increasing their demand in the food industry.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The expansion of olive production from Mediterranean countries is identified as the key trend in the market.

  • In the last two decades, the production of olives has significantly increased globally, especially in the Mediterranean region.

  • The market is witnessing the expansion of production base in countries such as the USA, Australia, Chile, and most recently, China and India.

  • The market is also witnessing new entrants that are attempting to replace imports with homegrown goods and increase their export market share.

  • All these factors are positively influencing the market growth.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The lack of awareness among farmers is one of the major challenges hindering market growth.

  • Many farmers have insufficient knowledge of the market trend and demand characteristics, the fragmentation of the olive production base, and lack proper coordination with mills.

  • These factors are resulting in quality degradation of olives.

  • In addition, the lack of trust in domestic consumer product quality, changing climate conditions, and unpredictable rains are negatively affecting the growth of the global olive market.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses

What are the key data covered in this olive market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the olive market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the olive market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the olive market industry across Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and APAC

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of olive market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The sunflower oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,251.78 million. The growing use of sunflower oil for biodiesel production is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the availability of substitutes may impede market growth.

  • The avocado oil market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.95% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 516.45 million. The health benefits of avocado oil are notably driving the avocado oil market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

Olive Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

143

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

911.64 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.9

Regional analysis

Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and APAC

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key countries

US, Turkey, Spain, Italy, and Greece

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

2Brothers Company, ACEITUNA GREEN SL, Adamakis Olives, Apollo Pharmacies Ltd., B.R. Cohn, Cargill Inc., Dcoop S. Coop., Deoleo SA, Eugene Brunel, Filippo Berio USA Ltd., FRUYPER SA, GAIA olives, Gallo, Grup Pons, MINERVA S.A, OLIVA OLIVA INTERNET SL, Olive line international SL, SCAMILLA OLIVES, Special Food Industry International, and Texas Hill Country Olive Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global olive market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Greece - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 2Brothers Company

  • 12.4 ACEITUNA GREEN SL

  • 12.5 Adamakis Olives

  • 12.6 Apollo Pharmacies Ltd.

  • 12.7 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.8 Deoleo SA

  • 12.9 Eugene Brunel

  • 12.10 FRUYPER SA

  • 12.11 GAIA olives

  • 12.12 Grup Pons

  • 12.13 OLIVA OLIVA INTERNET SL

  • 12.14 Olive line international SL

  • 12.15 SCAMILLA OLIVES

  • 12.16 Special Food Industry International

  • 12.17 Texas Hill Country Olive Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Olive Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olive-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-911-64-thousand-tons-between-2022-and-2027-growing-demand-from-the-food-industry-to-boost-the-market---technavio-301749655.html

SOURCE Technavio

