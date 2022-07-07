Olive Tree People Inc. Announces New Revolutionary Waterless Skincare Products and Offers Investors Free Products

Oliveda International subsidiary offering up to $2,500 in free products

SANTA MONICA, CA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olive Tree People Inc., a leading international innovator in natural personal care and wearable beauty and health technology, is pleased to announce the launch of four new revolutionary waterless beauty skincare products over the past three months. One of the products, the F81 AHA+HT facial serum, is already on its way to becoming a new bestseller. The Company also announced free products for Olive Tree People investors based on the level of their investment.

If you are already an Olive Tree People investor, the Company asks that you send your mailing address to investors@oliveda.com, and the Company will send you one of its new waterless skincare products to try for free. If you are already an Olive Tree People investor and have invested at least $750, you will receive $250 worth of products of your choice. If you are already an Olive Tree People investor and have invested at least $2500, you will receive $750 worth of products. If you are already an Olive Tree People investor and have invested at least $7500, you will receive $2500 worth of products

Did you know that US Vogue also reported that Gigi Hadid is an OLIVEDA fan along with many other celebrities?

Olive Tree People Inc., with a valuation of $95 million, is a subsidiary of Oliveda International Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) and is currently offering common shares at a price of $1.25 per share as part of a Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering to raise up to $15 million. Interested investors can now invest at https://republic.com/olive-tree-people.

About Olive Tree People Inc.

Olive Tree People Inc., a subsidiary of Oliveda International, Inc., listed under the stock symbol OLVI, with subsidiaries such as Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, with over 20 years of experience in the manufacture and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products. Olive Tree People Inc., founded by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, is a leading international natural cosmetics company in the premium segment. The company also has wearable beauty and health technology unique in the world. In addition to online sales and a worldwide branch network of 650 retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates flagship stores, the Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Düsseldorf. Overall, the company assumes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide in the next five years and increase the branch network to 1,200 worldwide. Through its subsidiaries, Olive Tree People is the largest investor in organic certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Additional information about the Company is available at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

