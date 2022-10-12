U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,630.25
    +31.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,484.00
    +218.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,962.25
    +117.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,714.50
    +17.60 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.67
    +0.32 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.90
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.21 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9725
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0991
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1790
    +0.3800 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,157.79
    +63.02 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.77
    +3.46 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Oliver Frank Appointed Vice President Phonak Marketing

Sonova USA, INC
·2 min read

STAFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces that Oliver Frank will be taking up the position as Vice President Phonak Marketing effective December 1, 2022.

Sonova USA, INC, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture
Sonova USA, INC, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

Oliver Frank brings more than 15 years of industry experience from various local and global leadership roles within Sonova's Hearing Instrument business. He comes with a broad range of functional expertise including roles with increasing responsibility in Marketing, Sales, R&D, Product Management and General Management. Oliver Frank is an engineer by training with a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology and the University of Sydney and holds an Executive MBA from Ashridge Business School.

Thomas Lang, Vice President Portfolio & Product Management, says: "I'm very pleased to have Oliver leading the Phonak team. With his extensive knowledge of the industry, our solutions and company and his passion for the Phonak brand, we are convinced that he is a great fit for this role."

Oliver will succeed Jon Billings who took the role in August 2019. In his time Jon was responsible for the Lumity and Paradise launch. Jon's new role in Sonova will be announced soon.

Media relations contacts:

Global
Florence Camenzind
Phone +41 58 928 33 25
Email: florence.camenzind@sonova.com

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry's broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we're committed to creating a world where "life is on" for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

SOURCE: Sonova USA, INC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719904/Oliver-Frank-Appointed-Vice-President-Phonak-Marketing

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank names ex-Credit Suisse banker as new APAC head of private bank

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it was replacing its Asia Pacific head of international private banking with a senior hire from embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse. Singapore-based Jin Yee Young, who resigned from her role as the deputy head of Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific wealth management business, was appointed as the Asia Pacific head of the German lender's international private bank. The veteran banker's appointment comes into effect from January, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

  • With 37% stake, The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

    A look at the shareholders of The Honest Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HNST ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And...

  • P&G faces challenge to CEO Moeller as chairman from environmentalists, investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co faces a challenge to its Chief Executive Jon Moeller as its chairman of the board from environmental groups at its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday, with some investors planning to vote against him in that role. Environmental non-profits including Friends of the Earth and Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) urged shareholders to vote against Moeller as chairman and oppose two other board directors because they say P&G has taken "insufficient action" to deal with the risks related to deforestation in its supply chain.

  • P&G CEO and chairman, corporate directors re-elected to board after challenge

    Environmental non-profits had urged shareholders to vote against CEO Jon Moeller as chairman, preferring an independent chair instead, and also opposed two directors, Angela Braly and Patricia Woertz. The non-profits said that Cincinnati-based P&G has taken "insufficient action" to deal with the risks related to deforestation.

  • Enbridge names former Spectra Energy leader Greg Ebel as next CEO

    Enbridge, one of North America's largest pipeline and energy infrastructure companies, has a large presence in Houston.

  • Singapore bank OCBC appoints audit head Goh Chin Yee as new group CFO

    Goh will replace Darren Tan, who opted for an early retirement after more than a decade in the job, the bank said. Tan assumed the role of bank's CFO in 2011, and oversaw the acquisition of Wing Hang Bank in Hong Kong, which marked a significant milestone for the bank's expansion into Greater China, the bank said. Goh, who will start in her new role effective Nov.1, was involved in many roles in the bank including corporate planning, investment research, asset management, finance, among others.

  • Should Weakness in The Progressive Corporation's (NYSE:PGR) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

    Progressive (NYSE:PGR) has had a rough month with its share price down 5.2%. However, the company's fundamentals look...

  • Yoox Net-a-porter CEO Geoffroy Lefebvre Exits Group; Alison Loehnis to Succeed Ad Interim

    Loehnis, who is president of the group, will take on the additional role effective Oct. 31.

  • Apollo Global Management commits $300M to Houston plastics recycling co.

    Circulus Holdings started operations at its first plastics recycling facility in Riverbank, California, last year.

  • COO of Brentwood-based consumer packaged goods company to exit

    A Pennsylvania-based snack maker has hired away the chief operations officer at Post Holdings Inc., the Brentwood-based consumer packaged goods holding company. Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE: UTZ), the Hanover, Pennsylvania-based maker of pretzels, chips and other salty snacks, recently named Howard Friedman as its next CEO and a board member.

  • Colin Reed to step down as CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties after 21 years

    After 21 years, Colin Reed will transition out of his role as CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties at the end of the year. Here's where the company is headed with a new CEO at the helm — and what's next for Reed.

  • Brex, valued at $12.3B earlier this year, lays off 11% of staff as part of restructuring

    Corporate spend management startup Brex has laid off 136 people, or 11% of its staff, across all departments as part of a restructuring, the company has told TechCrunch exclusively. After the layoffs, Brex has just over 1,150 employees. It’s been a tumultuous year for Brex, which announced in April that it was leaning into the enterprise segment.

  • Insight Partners to Buy Stake in $3.6 Billion Software Firm Aptean

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment firm Insight Partners has agreed to purchase a stake in enterprise software developer Aptean, the companies announced.The purchase comes alongside an additional investment from existing shareholder TA Associates, according to a statement Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Following an initial 2012 investment under the CDC Software brand, Vista Equity Partners will exit its stake in Aptean as part of the current deal. Charlesbank Capital Partners will r

  • Lacoste Appoints Catherine Spindler as Deputy Chief Executive Officer

    The French label's chief brand officer since 2021, Spindler joined the company and its executive committee in 2019.

  • Yoox Net-A-Porter Taps Alison Loehnis as Interim CEO

    Loehnis will replace Geoffroy Lefebvre who will step down to pursue a private equity-backed entrepreneurial career.

  • Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Won’t Fix the Streaming Giant: Analyst Who Says Sell the Stock

    The streaming giant, whose subscriber base has seen continued losses, is launching a less expensive, ad-supported tier soon.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Stock Near Buy Point With Earnings On Tap

    If you're looking for stocks that are setting up in a base ahead of their next quarterly report, here's one that fits the bill: top-ranked Archer Daniels Midland. Archer Daniels stock was down fractionally Tuesday. Earnings growth for the agricultural products maker picked up last quarter from 37% to a whopping 62%, to $2.15 per share.

  • Hillenbrand finalizes $579 million acquisition of Linxis Group

    Batesville-based Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) announced Monday it has finalized its acquisition of French company Linxis Group. Linxis Group and its six brands provide mixing, ingredient automation and portioning solutions for the food industry, according to a news release. The firm will add more 1,000 people to Hillenbrand's global headcount.

  • Bridgewater's Dalio warns of a 'perfect storm' for economy

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, said a "perfect storm" is forming that will spread economic pain as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates. "I don't know whether that's 4.5% or the economy could not take an interest rate much higher than that before it's going to be negative."

  • U.S. Supreme Court spurns McKinsey & Co appeal in bankruptcy conflicts case

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear McKinsey & Co's bid to escape a lawsuit by retired turnaround specialist Jay Alix accusing the management consulting firm of concealing potential conflicts when seeking permission from bankruptcy courts to perform lucrative work on corporate restructurings. The justices turned away McKinsey's request that they overturn a lower court's decision that the lawsuit by Alix, who has accused the firm of running a "criminal enterprise" by hiding its ties to lenders and its clients' competitors. Alix's lawsuit accused McKinsey and several current or former employees of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a U.S. law used to target illegal conspiracies that originally was designed to target organized crime.