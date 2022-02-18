Olivia Rodrigo is releasing a documentary on Disney+—here's what we know

Here's how to watch Olivia Rodrigo's documentary on Disney Plus.

Olivia Rodrigo’s musical career has been impossible to ignore if you’ve turned on the radio in the past year, thanks to the success of her Grammy-nominated debut album SOUR and its massive hit singles like “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.” And now fans will get a glimpse into her creative process, because Rodrigo just announced the release of a new music documentary, OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), which will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 25, 2022.

The film will feature Rodrigo on a road trip as she performs all 11 songs from SOUR in various locations, from the Mojave Airplane Boneyard to Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheater, along with special guests like Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird. The 18-year-old singer and actress is no stranger to the Disney universe—she began her career in 2016 as one of the young stars of the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, and in 2019 she starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Where can you stream OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)?

You can stream OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), as well as upcoming Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios titles, on Disney+. The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

Disney+ is home to Pixar films and shorts as well as Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Star Wars films and series, and National Geographic titles. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as The Mandalorian, Luca, upcoming series like The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and more.

What is OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) About?

When your first hit single is called “Drivers License,” it makes sense that you’d want to make a film featuring a road trip. The freedom and liberation found on the open road (in this case, the route between Salt Lake City and Los Angeles) is on display in OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), both in candid interviews with singer Rodrigo and in the newly-arranged versions of the songs we’ve all memorized over the last year that make up the body of the film.

“Coming from this place of hurt, and you manage to turn it into something that you’re proud of, there’s like, nothing better than that,” Rodrigo says in the trailer for the film, and it’s just one of many soundbites that explain how the teenage heartache, anger, and exuberance Rodrigo felt during her teens were manifested into SOUR.

The 2021 album, which (as of now) has earned Rodrigo five Grammy Award nominations and has been named the 2021 album of the year by Rolling Stone, was recorded while Rodrigo was quarantining thanks to COVID-19. In the film, Rodrigo gets her pent-up wanderlust out of her system by traveling along the gorgeous vistas of the American southwest and stopping to perform each song from the album at iconic locations before she arrives at her final destination, Los Angeles.

As Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis explains in the press release for the film, “This is not a concert film per se, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day—and a chance to see her perform the songs from SOUR like never before.”

How can I sign up for Disney+?

To stream OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) on Disney+, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99/month or $79.99 for a year’s subscription.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC.

In addition to new films like OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), Disney+ is also home to classic films like Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Robin Hood, A Bug’s Life, and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Sky High, Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible, and The Owl House. They also have a lot of properties you might not expect, like The Princess Bride, The Simpsons, Home Alone, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Hamilton, and more.

