Ollie dog food will satisfy your pup and your wallet—save 60% on your first box of meals now

Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
·2 min read
Snag 60% off your first order of Ollie Dog Food right now.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Our dogs deserve the best of the best, and with Ollie dog food you can give them just that without breaking the bank. With Ollie, you can curate the perfect meal plan for your pup and get the food delivered right to your door. Additionally, Ollie is welcoming new customers with a sweet offer that's friendly to your dog and your wallet.

Once you select the right plan for your dog, you can get 60% off your first box of meals and a free welcome kit to boot. Meal kits are personalized to your pup, and prices depend on your dog's breed, weight, activity level and more. For example, for a 60-pound Golden Retriever, the Full Fresh plan that comes with high-quality ingredients and a meat of your choice goes from $69 per week to as little as $27.60. That means you'll get 28 packs of food over two weeks, a free scooper and a free food container all for as much as $41.40 off. If you want a cheaper plan you can still apply the 60% discount—for the same dog the Mixed Bowl plan starts at $23.60 per week and the Half Fresh plan starts at $16.52 per week. You'll also have the option to add treats and supplements to your order for 60% off.

Best sales: 5 best sales to shop this week at Solo Stove, Kate Spade, Allbirds and more

We even had someone at Reviewed try out Ollie with their beloved pup. Reviewed contributor Nick Woodard enjoyed the service's straightforward plans and thought his dog, Charlie, loved the food. "From the moment he started with the beef dish with sweet potatoes until his last helping of gently baked chicken, Charlie ate every last bite," he said.

Apple deal: Amazon has a rare deal on Apple AirTags to help you keep track of your essentials

If your dog doesn't love their food as much as Charlie, Ollie promises to fully refund you for your order of a starter box. But, if you want to stick with Ollie and its top-of-the-line dog food, after two weeks the discount will end and regular billing will resume.

This Ollie dog food deal won't last forever though, so sign up now before the hefty discounts disappear. Choose the meal plan you want now and your dog will thank you later.

Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Ollie dog food: Get a free welcome kit and 60% off your first order

