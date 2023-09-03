Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Potentially Undervalued?

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s ratio of 30.56x is above its peer average of 24.15x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Multiline Retail industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 25% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in OLLI’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe OLLI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OLLI for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for OLLI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

