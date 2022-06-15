U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

OlliOlli World's first expansion brings UFOs and cow onesies to Radlandia

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Roll7

Void Riders, OlliOlli World’s first story expansion, is now available to download on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. The DLC adds new levels for players to explore complete with UFOs that will use their tractor beams to help you defy gravity and take your tricks to new heights. The expansion also adds new emotes, tricks and outfits, including a cow onesie, you can use to further customize your character.

Void Riders costs $10 on its own. It’s also included in the “Rad Edition” of the game and as part of the $15 Expansion Pass, which will also grant you access to the other DLC developer Roll7 plans to release later this year. If you haven’t picked up OlliOlli World yet, consider doing so. It’s one of Engadget’s favorite games of the year, thanks to its easy-to-learn but difficult-to-master gameplay and charming art style.

