U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,748.57
    -79.54 (-2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,513.94
    -646.89 (-1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.17
    -263.03 (-2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.40
    -48.53 (-2.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.61
    -3.30 (-3.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.70
    -6.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    -0.39 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    -0.0059 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1353
    -0.0192 (-1.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4100
    +0.7470 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,855.42
    -2,798.31 (-15.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.89
    -55.81 (-13.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Olo Inc. 3Q Revenue Surges on Customer Adoption, New Locations

Exec-Edge
·1 min read

 

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, saw revenue surge in the third quarter on increased adoption from customers and growth in new locations.

Total revenue increased 26% from a year earlier to $47.3 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, the company said in a statement.

Gross profit increased 9% year-over-year to $32.0 million, and was 68% of total revenue, it said.

“The Olo platform is purpose-built to help our customers do more with less and create a differentiated and memorable guest experience, and as restaurant executive and operator conversations increasingly focus on sales and margin maintenance due to challenges related to increased inflation, supply chain constraints, and labor dynamics, we believe that Olo’s platform is best positioned to meet restaurants’ needs,” said Noah Glass, Olo’s Founder and CEO.

