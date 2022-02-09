U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

OLON GROUP, LEADING API SUPPLIER AND EXPERT IN HIGHLY POTENT APIs, PRESENTS INVESTMENTS FOR 27 MILLION AND INAUGURATES A NEW LARGE SCALE HIGH CONTAINMENT PRODUCTION LINE

·2 min read

MILAN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olon announces a new milestone of investments in its high containment manufacturing global platform. The Group, leading international API supplier, will be rolling out an investment of 27 million euros over 2022/2023 totally allocated to the expansion of further internal expertise and capacity of high containment production. This expansion is in line with the long-term business strategy of the Group that entails a grow also expanding internal technology platforms, focusing on HPAPI and on biotech as well.

According to this vision, Olon announces also that it has just completed a new large scale high containment production line (OEL < 1 mg/m3) of about 10 million euros, on its site located in Rodano, where the Headquarters is based.

The new line, just inaugurated and already operative, enables Olon to produce highly potent APIs in large-scale product batches ranging from 30 to 250 kg, serving the customer along all the stages of the scale up. "Now we are one of the few CDMO companies to offer the range of specific integrated capabilities necessary to support the customer from the first clinical phase up to industrialization, regardless of the quantity of product needed and batch size required and regardless of the ongoing molecule development phase" commented Paolo Tubertini, CEO of Olon Group.

Olon represents a leading expert in highly potent APIs, either cytotoxic or another kind of pharmacological action, in terms of full management of all aspects surrounding the plant, since its plants in Rodano and Settimo Torinese (Italy) were two of the first sites worldwide to operate in containment in the 80s.

Starting with a few grams in the GMP laboratory, the Group can rely on the internal flexibility needed to move on to batches of 1 or 2 kg, then tens of kilograms, followed by the 30 to 250 kg range which we can produce with the new line. Olon has developed a flexible manufacturing platform able to support the customer at every stage of highly potent APIs manufacturing, from very small to large scale, along the entire development chain.

Contact:
Sabrina Spina,
sspina@olonspa.it,
+1-338-667-4289,
https://olonspa.com/contacts
https://olonspa.com/news

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olon-group-leading-api-supplier-and-expert-in-highly-potent-apis-presents-investments-for-27-million-and-inaugurates-a-new-large-scale-high-containment-production-line-301478584.html

SOURCE Olon

