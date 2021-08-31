Olymel Announces the Resumption of Operations At Its Vallée-Jonction Hog Slaughterhouse and Cutting Plant in Beauce

ST-HYACINTHE, QC, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Olymel's management is pleased with the result of the vote by the members of the Olymel workers union in Vallée-Jonction (CSN) ratifying the agreement in principle and the return-to-work protocol reached on August 29. The vote was held earlier today and puts an end to the strike that began on April 28 at its hog slaughterhouse and cutting plant in Vallée-Jonction, in Beauce. The new six-year collective agreement will expire in March 2027.

Olymel has already taken steps to resume operations as soon as possible, but must first ensure that all equipment is in working order, that the plant is sanitary, and that workers are available to form teams for the day and evening shifts. The employee recall is expected to begin tonight and normal resumption of operations should therefore extend over a few days. The company believes, however, that it could, in the best scenario, resume slaughtering as early as Friday, September 3.

Under these circumstances and in the context of a rapid resumption of operations, Olymel's management decided to maintain the evening shift at this plant and to renounce its abolition as previously announced in the event that the strike could have gone on longer. The 1050 employees will therefore all be called back to work.

"Olymel is relieved to have been able to reach a common ground with union members at the Vallée-Jonction plant. Working conditions and employee compensation will thus be improved, while maintaining the company's ability to operate in a highly competitive market. Olymel's management would like to salute the work and efforts of its negotiating team who spared no effort to resolve this conflict and meet the conditions for a settlement, as well as the professionalism of the Québec ministry of Labour's conciliation teams which accompanied the parties throughout most of the negotiations. Such a long strike is still to be deplored and lessons will have to be learned. The management of Olymel, for its part, will do everything in its power to ensure that plant operations resume in a calm and constructive atmosphere. Furthermore, I would like to highlight the great resilience of the pork producers heavily affected by this conflict, "said Olymel 1st Vice-President, Mr. Paul Beauchamp.

BACKLOG OF HOGS READY FOR SLAUGHTER

The Vallée-Jonction plant should gradually regain its weekly slaughter capacity of approximately 35,000 hogs and the company should resume winning over and serving clients accustomed to quality products from this facility. Incidentally, a significant portion of the production volume of the Vallée-Jonction plant is shipped to the Japanese market. The strike called on April 28 is the main cause of the increase in waiting pigs and the resumption of activities should gradually reduce the pressure on hog producers. However, thanks to the rapid adoption by Olymel, in collaboration with its partners, Les Éleveurs de porcs du Québec, of various measures such as the sale of pigs and piglets in the United States and the movement of market pigs elsewhere in Canada, Olymel and its partners have to date succeeded in preventing humanitarian slaughter and its consequence, food waste.

Olymel is Canada's leader in the production, processing and distribution of pork and poultry meats. The company has made feeding the world its mission, which it pursues passionately with products of impeccable quality. It employs near 15,000 people and has production and processing facilities in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Olymel exports nearly a third of its total sales. Its annual sales reach $4.5 billion. The company markets its products mainly under the Olymel, Lafleur, Flamingo, Pinty's, Tour Eiffel and F.Ménard brands.

