U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,276.08
    +146.48 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.52
    +14.93 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Olymel Announces the Resumption of Operations At Its Vallée-Jonction Hog Slaughterhouse and Cutting Plant in Beauce

·3 min read

ST-HYACINTHE, QC, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Olymel's management is pleased with the result of the vote by the members of the Olymel workers union in Vallée-Jonction (CSN) ratifying the agreement in principle and the return-to-work protocol reached on August 29. The vote was held earlier today and puts an end to the strike that began on April 28 at its hog slaughterhouse and cutting plant in Vallée-Jonction, in Beauce. The new six-year collective agreement will expire in March 2027.

Logo: Olymel l.p. (CNW Group/Olymel l.p.)
Logo: Olymel l.p. (CNW Group/Olymel l.p.)

Olymel has already taken steps to resume operations as soon as possible, but must first ensure that all equipment is in working order, that the plant is sanitary, and that workers are available to form teams for the day and evening shifts. The employee recall is expected to begin tonight and normal resumption of operations should therefore extend over a few days. The company believes, however, that it could, in the best scenario, resume slaughtering as early as Friday, September 3.

Under these circumstances and in the context of a rapid resumption of operations, Olymel's management decided to maintain the evening shift at this plant and to renounce its abolition as previously announced in the event that the strike could have gone on longer. The 1050 employees will therefore all be called back to work.

"Olymel is relieved to have been able to reach a common ground with union members at the Vallée-Jonction plant. Working conditions and employee compensation will thus be improved, while maintaining the company's ability to operate in a highly competitive market. Olymel's management would like to salute the work and efforts of its negotiating team who spared no effort to resolve this conflict and meet the conditions for a settlement, as well as the professionalism of the Québec ministry of Labour's conciliation teams which accompanied the parties throughout most of the negotiations. Such a long strike is still to be deplored and lessons will have to be learned. The management of Olymel, for its part, will do everything in its power to ensure that plant operations resume in a calm and constructive atmosphere. Furthermore, I would like to highlight the great resilience of the pork producers heavily affected by this conflict, "said Olymel 1st Vice-President, Mr. Paul Beauchamp.

BACKLOG OF HOGS READY FOR SLAUGHTER

The Vallée-Jonction plant should gradually regain its weekly slaughter capacity of approximately 35,000 hogs and the company should resume winning over and serving clients accustomed to quality products from this facility. Incidentally, a significant portion of the production volume of the Vallée-Jonction plant is shipped to the Japanese market. The strike called on April 28 is the main cause of the increase in waiting pigs and the resumption of activities should gradually reduce the pressure on hog producers. However, thanks to the rapid adoption by Olymel, in collaboration with its partners, Les Éleveurs de porcs du Québec, of various measures such as the sale of pigs and piglets in the United States and the movement of market pigs elsewhere in Canada, Olymel and its partners have to date succeeded in preventing humanitarian slaughter and its consequence, food waste.

ABOUT OLYMEL

Olymel is Canada's leader in the production, processing and distribution of pork and poultry meats. The company has made feeding the world its mission, which it pursues passionately with products of impeccable quality. It employs near 15,000 people and has production and processing facilities in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Olymel exports nearly a third of its total sales. Its annual sales reach $4.5 billion. The company markets its products mainly under the Olymel, Lafleur, Flamingo, Pinty's, Tour Eiffel and F.Ménard brands.

SOURCE Olymel l.p.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/31/c8051.html

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), a company specializing in app installation software, were flying higher today after it was announced it's being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index. Finance, Digital Turbine has a float of almost 87 million shares; that's the supply of shares out there to be bought and sold. When a stock is added to an index, like Digital Turbine to the S&P MidCap 400 index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin purchasing shares so they can keep tracking the index's performance.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • General Electric: Is Selling the Steam Power Division a Good Move?

    Word on the Street is that General Electric (GE) might be readying to offload its Steam Power division to multi-national electric utility player EDF, a company majority-owned by the French government. According to reports, the deal is worth roughly $1.2 billion, although neither of the companies have made any formal announcement on the matter yet. Based on sub-segment level disclosures, BofA analyst Andrew Obin believes Steam Power was a loss maker in 2020. The division made up ~75% of the Power

  • CrowdStrike Stock Dips As Investors Mull Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook

    CrowdStrike stock fell as investors mulled its July quarter earnings beat, annual recurring revenue growth and guidance.

  • Zoom shares plummet despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Zoom's latest earnings report, and outlook for the company.&nbsp;

  • 15 Best Real Estate Stocks for 2021

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best real estate stocks for 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Real Estate Stocks for 2021. The real estate sector lost a great deal in the face of pandemic-related restrictions in 2020. According to a report […]

  • CrowdStrike stock slips following earnings beat, raised outlook

    CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. declined in the extended session Tuesday after the cybersecurity company reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its outlook for the year.