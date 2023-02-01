Olymel continues to consolidate its activities and announces the closure of its Blainville and Laval plants

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Olymel's management is announcing the closure of two of its facilities for the further processing of pork: its Blainville and Laval plants. This decision, which is part of a reorganization undertaken in 2021 and is aimed at optimizing operations, will unfortunately result in the loss of 170 jobs in total. The United Food and Commercial Workers union (UFCW 1991P) representing the workers at the Blainville plant, as well as all employees at both facilities, were informed of this decision earlier today and given 12 weeks' notice of termination in accordance with the provisions of Quebec's Act respecting labour standards. The date of cessation of operations has been set for April 28, 2023. The company will offer opportunities to relocate to other Olymel facilities; a plan to that effect will be presented in the coming weeks. An outplacement committee will also be set up to assist employees who wish to change careers.

"The decision to close our two processing plants in Blainville and Laval is part of the reorganization that began more than a year ago and is due to the ability of other facilities to produce the same products and therefore achieve savings and efficiencies. I know that this is a difficult decision for the affected employees, but I want to reiterate our firm commitment to relocate any who wish to do so in our other Olymel facilities. I believe that today's announcement should enable us to achieve our operational optimization objectives more rapidly in the context of an unfavorable economic conditions, with rising raw material costs, labour shortages and the weakness of certain markets all affecting the company's profitability," says Yanick Gervais, President and CEO of Olymel.

The Blainville and Laval plants have 134 and 36 employees, respectively. These two facilities are specialized in the production of hams, pâtés and deli meats marketed under various brand names, including La Tour Eiffel and Nostrano. Most of these brands will be maintained and production volumes will be handled by other Olymel facilities, mainly in the pork further processing plants. The fate of the buildings housing the two facilities will be assessed at a later date, before the final closure on April 28.

Olymel is Canada's leader in the production, processing and distribution of pork and poultry meats. The company has made feeding the world its mission, which it pursues passionately with products of impeccable quality. It has production and processing facilities in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Olymel exports nearly a third of its total sales. Its annual sales reach $4.5 billion. The company markets its products mainly under the Olymel, Lafleur, Flamingo, La Fernandière, Pinty's, Tour Eiffel and F. Ménard brands.

