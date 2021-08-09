Olympia Development of Michigan Selects Hayman Company as Property Manager for the Historic Eddystone

DETROIT, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Development of Michigan has selected Hayman Company as property manager for the historic Eddystone. Hayman's responsibility will include marketing and outreach to attract and retain renters, as well as overall building management.

"We understand the significance of the Eddystone." -Andrew Hayman, President of Hayman Company.

The 13-story, Italian Renaissance-style Eddystone hotel was first opened in the 1920s. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units will be available when restoration of the former hotel is complete later this year. In total, there will be 92 residential units, twenty percent of which will be reserved as affordable housing.

"The Hayman Company team will be a great partner to bring to life the vision we have for this historic property within The District Detroit," said Stefan Stration, Vice President of Development for Olympia Development of Michigan. "As a local company with national experience, Hayman understands the property's significance, and the needs of the residents who will call it home."

Hayman has extensive experience in affordable housing management.

"Our team is really looking forward to managing the Eddystone with the high standards of excellence and customer service which this treasure deserves," said Andrew Hayman, President of Hayman Company. "We understand the significance of the Eddystone and are committed to facilitating a dynamic and high quality of life for Detroiters who choose to live in it."

In addition to being located in the heart of The District Detroit (adjacent to the award-winning Little Caesars Arena and nestled between Woodward and Cass Avenues), the Eddystone will feature a number of resident-pleasing amenities. Tenants will benefit from a private lobby, which will be staffed 24 hours a day, custom artwork, an exercise room as well as a dog wash station for pets. A unique bar and dining experience is anticipated for the street-level space.

The Eddystone will join other recent additions to The District Detroit, including the eye-catching new-construction building at 2715 Woodward. Later this year, the former Women's City Club, located in the Park Avenue Historic District, is expected to open, and construction is expected to begin at Bagley Development Group's Residences@150. Pre-development planning continues on the proposed Henry Street redevelopment of seven historic buildings.

Rental information for the Eddystone will be available soon.

Hayman Company is one of the nation's leading, privately-owned commercial real estate organizations. Over its 60 year history, Hayman's Detroit and national investment and management portfolio has included tens of thousands of apartments and millions of square feet of commercial properties. With a reputation for excellence, Hayman is built on a foundation of quality, experience and financial stability. Hayman's real estate team's expertise encompasses all disciplines of real estate investment and management, including acquisition, financing, marketing, leasing, and construction management. Hayman's seasoned professionals have unmatched, hands-on operational experience that has proven to be critical to decades of success in acquiring and repositioning assets on a national basis.

Anchored in The District Detroit, the epicenter of sports and entertainment in the heart of the city, Olympia Development of Michigan is a Detroit-based, full-service real estate company responsible for developing and investing in some of Detroit's most recognized and visited venues, including the historic Fox Theatre, Little Caesars Arena and Comerica Park. Its projects have created thousands of local jobs, expanded opportunities for countless Detroit and Michigan-based businesses and enhanced the unique character of the city.

