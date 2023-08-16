Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Olympia Financial Group's shares before the 21st of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.45 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$5.40 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Olympia Financial Group has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current stock price of CA$96.74. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Olympia Financial Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 49% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Olympia Financial Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Olympia Financial Group has delivered an average of 6.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Olympia Financial Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Olympia Financial Group more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. We've identified 2 warning signs with Olympia Financial Group (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

