Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.45

Olympia Financial Group Inc.'s (TSE:OLY) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CA$0.45 on 31st of August. This takes the dividend yield to 7.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Olympia Financial Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Olympia Financial Group was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 120% of cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 18.1% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$2.80 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$5.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Olympia Financial Group might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Olympia Financial Group has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Olympia Financial Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Olympia Financial Group will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Olympia Financial Group (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. Is Olympia Financial Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

