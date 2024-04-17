Olympia ties up with 'pergola' bar and restaurant operator Incipio

CGI image of Olympia at dusk (Yoo Capital)

The developers behind the £1.3 billion regeration of Olympia have signed up with London bar and restaurant operator Incipio best known for its “pergola” rooftop venues at “forgotten” spaces.

Incipio will take the lead on “a number of premium dining and drinking experiences” at the 14 acre west London site due to open next summer.

Incipio, which runs The Libertine at the Royal Exchange in the City and Pergola on the Wharf in Docklands, will have 39,000 sq ft of space under its control, although the exact number of venues is not yet being revealed.

Yoo Capital, the co-developers alongside Deutsche Finance International, said Incipio had been chosen because of their “exceptional track record of operating destination venues in London.”

One was was Pergola Olympia, a temporary pop-up rooftop bar located on the top of an unused car park on the Olympia development from 2018 to 2021.

Ed Devenport, CEO of Incipio Group, said: “Olympia is without doubt the most exciting opportunity we have come across as a group; it’s rich history, tradition, cultural and creative significance make it a stand-out destination within the UK.”

Lloyd Lee, Managing Partner at Yoo Capital, said, “Ed and his team at Incipio have consistently demonstrated an unmatched ability to breathe life into spaces

and create unique experiences for their guests. Their reputation, coupled with their innate flair for curating impressive spaces, underscores why they are a valued partner to Olympia. We have every confidence that with Incipio’s involvement, the food and beverage landscape of the development will not only be elevated but ensure Olympia is globally regarded as being a spectacular cultural destination.”