U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.58
    -36.88 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,924.18
    -466.54 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,492.76
    -19.68 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.34
    -6.97 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.18
    +0.35 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    +35.10 (+2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    +0.56 (+2.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0240 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3460
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3600
    -0.5990 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,967.21
    +1,448.24 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.50
    -15.95 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

These Olympus Camera Deals Have a Few More Days Left

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

I don’t think anyone can deny just how incredibly durable Olympus cameras are. They’re some of the best on the market for durability. If you’ve ever wanted the Olympus OMD EM1 Mk III this is the time to get it. Rebates are currently in place with lots of camera manufacturers. And we found some of the best. There are lots of offerings available from Olympus until October 3rd. Some of our favorites? Well, you can grab the Olympus OMD EM1 Mk III and then also pick up the 17mm f1.2 PRO lens. Together, you’ll have tons of documentary and candid potential. That lens is basically a 34mm equivalent at f2.4 depth of field. Essentially, you’re getting the light gathering of f1.2 and the depth of field of something more shallow. It’s hard to complain, honestly. Check out these other deals after the jump.

Olympus (Available until October 3rd 2021)

Recommended Stories

  • These Tools Make Street Photography Easy, If You’re Brave

    Physics is a bigger factor in street photography than most consider. And wide-angle lenses are some of the best solutions. It's one of the reasons why street photographers always use them. Well, there are several reasons involving ethics too! But if you're serious about street photography, wide angles are the way to go. They'll give you a different look at life. And your photos will just reflect that.

  • 1950s Japanese Camera Visits Wisconsin Junkyard, Sees in Infrared

    A wrecking yard in Green Bay, Wisconsin, photographed in infrared with a 1957 Ricohflex VII film camera.

  • How to Get More Out of Your Beautiful Leica M Lenses

    For generations, Leica lenses documented many of the world's most iconic moments. They were the perfect tool for this. They are compact and have a great tactile feel. Also, they give the photographer all the information necessary to know what will be in focus. The lenses told you how far away to focus. The depth of field scale told you how much to stop the lens down. And today, they're used for professional work and by passionate photographers who adore the craft. The Leica M lens can take the n

  • 7 Years Later, the Pentax 645Z Is Now Supported in Capture One

    Today, Capture One 21 is getting several enhancements ahead of the release of Capture One 22. To kick this off, some users will see a 500% catalog load-speed improvement. I've known about this in beta for a while, but I haven't personally tested it. And I'm pretty sure that the folks who will see the most significant changes are using Apple M1 laptops. Then there are improvements with both Sigma and Fujifilm tethering. Capture One let us know exclusively about another big one: the Pentax 645Z wi

  • Best Cameras for Filmmakers: Affordable Options for All Budgets

    This selection of cameras fits budgets from $200 to $2,000 and is perfect for all experience levels, from beginner to expert.

  • Is This What Love Is Like? KONO Monolit 100 Review

    I've shot a lot of film on behalf of the Phoblographer. And we've reviewed a variety of film emulsions over the years. And when it comes to black and white film, I don't think I've ever fallen for something this hard. KONO is a brand I've believed in personally for years. They were among the first to really try new things. Double exposed film? Dyed film? Along with Lomography, KONO has been an innovator of sorts. With KONO Monolit 100, we're astounded at the results. And trust us, you will be to

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • M Patrick Carroll’s CARROLL Joins GFH For $200 Million Las Vegas Acquisition

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Atlanta-based real estate investment firm CARROLL recently broadened its industry presence even further. In early September 2021, this well-regarded company made its first foray into the rapidly growing Las Vegas market. This dynamic marketplace plays a key role in CARROLL’s multi-year expansion strategy. Led by CEO M Patrick Carroll, CARROLL […]

  • Why Lucid Group Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading significantly higher after the company announced it has begun production of its electric vehicles and deliveries will begin in late October. The first customer-quality Lucid Air luxury electric sedans rolled off the assembly line during the company's production preview event at AMP-1, said in the company's press release. Lucid expects reservation holders of Lucid Air Dream Edition models will begin receiving their vehicles in late October. The

  • This Analyst Has 10 Great Reasons to Buy Roku Stock; Here Are 5 of Them

    With shares of streaming device-maker Roku (ROKU) up 71% over the past year, and up 20-fold over the last five years, you might think that this stock's success speaks for itself, and that Roku doesn't need a any cheerleaders for it on Wall Street. Wall Street investment bank Needham, however, begs to differ. Needham analyst Laura Martin doubled down on her Roku "buy" recommendation, and laid out her "top 10 Roku upside value drivers." Here are the top 5 of her top 10 reasons to buy Roku as this

  • What China's New Data Rules Mean for Tesla and the Auto Industry

    Cars today offer high-tech features and gather troves of data to train algorithms. As China steps up controls over new technologies, WSJ looks at the risks for Tesla and other global brands that are now required to keep data within the country. Screenshot: Tesla China

  • Chinese Ethereum Mining Pool BeePool to Shut Down Following Crypto Ban

    "The Hash" team discusses the latest blow to the mining community, suggesting the outlook for global mining operations. China-based BeePool, the world's fourth-largest Ethereum mining pool by processing power, or hashrate, which halted registrations for new users and new subsidiary accounts for existing users, will suspend all services to miners beginning Oct. 15 at 15:59 UTC (11:59 a.m. ET). This follows SparkPool, another top Chinese Ethereum mining pool, suspending operations.

  • Saudi Internet Services Firm Soars on Debut Amid Gulf IPO Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Telecom Co.’s internet-services unit surged on its trading debut in Riyadh after drawing $126 billion in orders for its initial public offering.Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., also known as solutions by stc, jumped to 196.20 riyals, hitting the Saudi exchange’s 30% daily trading limit. The company sold shares at 151 riyals apiece, at the top end of its offering range, valuing the company at 18.1 billion riyals ($4.8 billion).Investors placed bids in the IPO

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w