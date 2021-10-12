U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.50
    -4.69 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,450.53
    -45.53 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,479.70
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.17
    +15.53 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.82
    +0.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.90
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    -0.12 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1529
    -0.0035 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0300 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6490
    +0.3270 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,971.89
    -1,454.83 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,322.26
    -10.51 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Olympus confirms US cyberattack, weeks after BlackMatter ransomware hit EMEA systems

Carly Page
·2 min read

Japanese technology giant Olympus has confirmed it was hit by a cyberattack over the weekend that forced it to shut down its IT systems in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

In a statement on its website, Olympus said it is “investigating a potential cybersecurity incident detected October 10” and is “currently working with the highest priority to resolve this issue.”

“As part of the investigation and containment, we have suspended affected systems and have informed the relevant external partners. The current results of our investigation indicate the incident was contained to the Americas with no known impact to other regions."

“We are working with appropriate third parties on this situation and will continue to take all necessary measures to serve our customers and business partners in a secure way. Protecting our customers and partners and maintaining their trust in us is our highest priority. Our investigation is ongoing and we are committed to transparent disclosure and will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available."

It's near-identical to a statement put out by Olympus last month following a cyberattack on its European, Middle East and Africa network.

At the time of the attack, Olympus also said it was “investigating a potential cybersecurity incident." A person with knowledge of the incident told TechCrunch that Olympus was recovering from a ransomware attack. A ransom note left behind on infected systems was also linked to the BlackMatter ransomware-as-a-service group.

Brett Callow, a ransomware expert and threat analyst at Emsisoft, told TechCrunch that given this latest incident occurred at the weekend — often when gangs often deploy ransomware, including holidays — increases the likelihood of a repeat attack. "And if it is ransomware, whether it’s BlackMatter again is impossible to say. It certainly could be, or the affiliate responsible for the attack on the EMEA operations could have chosen to deploy different ransomware this time," he added.

When reached, Olympus spokesperson Susan Scerbo did not have any immediate comment. We'll update as we learn more about Olympus' security incident.

Technology giant Olympus hit by BlackMatter ransomware

Recommended Stories

  • There Are ‘Hard Choices’ Ahead for Congress, Yellen Says

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Congress will have to make some tough choices on spending, but she sees a healthy give and take.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target $60,000. Avoiding sub-$56,000 Will be Key, However

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $58,000 levels, however, would bring $60,000 into play and signal a broad-based crypto rally.

  • Winners and Losers in the Streaming Wars 2021

    The figure measures how many subscribers cancel their plans during a particular period. Subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) churn rates fell from 8% in the first quarter to just 6% in the second quarter. While nearly all SVOD services saw improved churn rates in the second quarter versus the first, a few recorded notable improvements instead.

  • L3Harris Pockets US Army Order For 1,000 New Falcon IV Compact Team Radios

    L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has received an order for 1,000 new Falcon IV AN/PRC-171 Compact Team Radios from the U.S. Army to ensure soldiers at any tactical level can transmit crucial information to command teams across an integrated network. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed. The AN/PRC-171 offers more than 20 hours of continuous and reliable voice and data communications on a single battery and can interface with other L3Harris solutions, including the Enhanced Ni

  • Amesite Inc. Founder to Present Professional Training Webinar

    Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) founder and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry is scheduled to deliver a webinar offering tips on professional training. The webinar, which is scheduled for Oct. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET, is hosted by the Association for Talent Development (“ATD”), which is the world’s largest talent development association. According to AMST, flexible, digitalized work is here to stay and quick, effective upskilling is a constant need. Amesite is committed to supporting companies in offering upskilli

  • Netgear's quad-band WiFi 6E mesh router will set you back $1,500

    Netgear has unveiled the 'first' quad-band WiFi 6E mesh router, but that bleeding-edge networking will cost you dearly.

  • Amazon reverses demands that staff return to office

    Amazon has ditched plans to bring all workers back to the office three days per week, instead leaving it up to department leaders to decide how often staff should be present.

  • Crypto Funds Doubled Inflows Last Week, Bitcoin Leads the Pack

    The highlight of the latest CoinShares report is that the amount of new capital flowing into crypto has doubled in the past week.

  • Xi Jinping Scrutinizes Chinese Financial Institutions’ Ties With Private Firms

    Inspections of state banks and others are aimed at ensuring full Communist Party control over what is seen as the lifeblood of the economy, say people familiar with the plan.

  • Netflix to Sell ‘Squid Game’ Goods, Other Products on Walmart Site

    The ‘Netflix Hub’ for consumer merchandise is part of the streaming company’s broader effort to diversify revenue and market its content.

  • Google Will Show Its Cloud Customers Their Carbon Footprint

    (Bloomberg) -- Google’s cloud-computing division unveiled tools to help clients monitor and reduce their environmental impact, part of the company’s broader push to fight climate change. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThe

  • 1Password's new feature lets you safely share passwords using just a link

    1Password launches Psst!, which lets you share log-in credentials with anybody.

  • Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Could Hit 700M Users by 2030, Report Shows

    Arcane Research predicts that the number of Lightning Network users could cross 700 million by 2030. Remittance, gaming, and streaming use cases will help lift the scaling solution to that figure.

  • Stripe Is Hiring a Crypto Team 3 Years After Ending Bitcoin Support

    Payments company Stripe has begun assembling a crypto engineering team to chart its future in digital assets. The team – described in LinkedIn posts and job listings – will be run by Guillaume Poncin, Stripe’s former head of engineering for banking and financial products. Stripe’s relatively modest hiring push (it has 4,000 employees) comes amid a surge in crypto payments integrations across online retailers and even social media platforms.

  • Google Cloud will show users their gross carbon emissions

    The company says Earth Engine can help businesses tackle climate change.

  • Become A Certified Microsoft Azure Pro With This $20 Prep Bundle

    An Azure certification proves that you're able to commit to career goals since it takes quite a lot to get one. Start working towards increasing your demand with this bundle, which is now available for $20 in our limited-time price drop.

  • SoWork just convinced investors (and Tinder) that virtual co-working is here to stay

    Vishal Punwani, the CEO and co-founder of SoWork, is building a business based off of a feeling that he stumbled upon by accident. The team’s internal communication tooling began growing faster than their external edtech one. The startup eventually rebranded and pivoted to Sophya, a company based on the feeling that every employer will eventually feel the pressure to invest in a virtual work experience for employees to repair culture and combat climate change.

  • Google goes all in on hybrid cloud with new portfolio of edge and managed on-prem solutions

    Today at Google Cloud Next, the company's annual customer conference, Google announced a broad portfolio of hybrid cloud services designed to deliver computing at the edge of Google's network of data centers, in a partner facility or in a customer's private data center -- all managed by Anthos, the company's cloud native management console. There's a lot to unpack here, but Sachin Gupta, Google's GM and VP of Product for IaaS, says the strategy behind the announcement was to bring customers along who might have specialized workloads that aren't necessarily well suited to the public cloud -- a need that he says they were continually hearing about from potential customers. "What we find is that there are various factors that prevent customers from moving to the public cloud right away," Gupta said.

  • Facebook-backed group launches misinformation adjudication panel in Australia

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A tech body backed by the Australian units of Facebook, Google and Twitter said on Monday it has set up a special committee to adjudicate complaints over misinformation, a day after the government threatened tougher laws over false and defamatory online posts. The issue of damaging social media posts has emerged as a second battlefront between Big Tech and Australia, which last year passed a law to make platforms pay licence fees https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-media-idUSKBN2AO099 for content, sparking a temporary Facebook blackout in February. Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week labelled social media "a coward's palace" https://www.reuters.com/technology/australian-law-chief-wants-defamation-rules-fixed-internet-age-letter-2021-10-07, while the government said on Sunday it was looking at measures to make social media companies more responsible, including forcing legal liability onto the platforms https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-mulls-measures-making-social-media-giants-responsible-defamatory-2021-10-10 for the content published on them.

  • Celebrate Columbus’s Achievements

    We should acknowledge his flaws, but his treatment by the left is reminiscent of communist propaganda.