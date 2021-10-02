U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,504.42
    +3,922.30 (+9.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

These Olympus Deals on Cameras and Lenses End Tomorrow! Hurry!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

This is the final day! If you’ve ever wanted the Olympus OMD EM1 Mk III this is the time to get it. Rebates are currently in place with lots of camera manufacturers. And we found some of the best. There are lots of offerings available from Olympus until October 3rd. Some of our favorites? Well, you can grab the Olympus OMD EM1 Mk III and then also pick up the 17mm f1.2 PRO lens. Together, you’ll have tons of documentary and candid potential. That lens is basically a 34mm equivalent at f2.4 depth of field. Essentially, you’re getting the light gathering of f1.2 and the depth of field of something more shallow. It’s hard to complain, honestly. Check out these other deals after the jump.

Olympus (Available until October 3rd 2021)

