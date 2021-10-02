These Olympus Deals on Cameras and Lenses End Tomorrow! Hurry!

SNY

Eamon McAnaney and Sal Licata reacts to Mets President Sandy Alderson's comments when asked if he thought the Mets would bring back Javier Baez in 2022. Sal would love to have Baez back in Queens but believes Alderson was telling in his answer that he probably won't be back. Eamon and Sal also bring up the fact that nobody is asking about 2B Robinson Cano and how he'll fit in on the team next season once he's finished serving his suspension. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp