Olympus' E-M10 Mark II camera and kit lens is just $299 at Adorama

Steve Dent
Associate Editor
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II camera with M.Zuiko 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II R Lens deal

If you’re eager to jump into the world of mirrorless photography but have shied away due to the prices, Adorama might have the deal you need. It’s offering the Olympus O-MD E-M10 Mark II Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera, complete with an M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II R lens for just $299, less than half the regular price.

Buy the Olympus E-M10 II at Adorama — $299

While it’s not the latest E-M10 model (that would be the Mark III), it was pretty advanced for its time and offers features still not available on cameras twice that price. That includes a 16-megapixel sensor, tilting display, 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder, 8.5 fps shooting speeds and most importantly, five-axis in-body stabilization. The latter feature helps you take pictures in low light without blur, and while it can also be found on other cameras including the E-M10 Mark III, that camera costs over twice as much.

Suffice to say, $300 is cheap for a mirrorless camera with that feature set, let alone one with a a lens. By spending another $150 on a prime lens like this one, you’d have a complete setup for vacation, portrait or street shooting, all for just $450. The main drawback of the E-M10 II is that it lacks 4K capability, so you can only shoot 1080p at up to just 60 fps. Still, this is nearly a third of what this camera and lens combo cost at launch, so it could make the perfect budget gift for a budding photographer.