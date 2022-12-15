U.S. markets closed

Olympus Partners Announces Promotions

·1 min read

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners is pleased to announce several promotions effective at the beginning of 2023:

  • Dave Cardenas will be promoted to Managing Partner. Cardenas joined Olympus in 1996 and became a Partner in 1998. He has led Olympus transactions in logistics, agribusiness and transportation.

  • Griffin Barstis will be promoted from Principal to Partner. Barstis rejoined Olympus after business school in 2016, and he has been deeply involved in healthcare and industrial transportation.

  • Matt Boyd will be promoted from Principal to Partner. Boyd joined Olympus in 2011 and has been ­­­­­­­­­­­integrally involved in consumer and financial service transactions.

  • Sam Greenberg will be promoted from Vice President to Principal. He joined Olympus in 2015 and has played a significant role on transactions in agribusiness and industrial distribution.

"Each of these four professionals is a big part of the strong performance Olympus has delivered for its investors over the years, and they serve as great examples of our strong bench enabling so many promotions from within the firm," said Robert Morris, Chairman and CEO of Olympus Partners.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

 

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olympus-partners-announces-promotions-301703583.html

SOURCE Olympus Partners

