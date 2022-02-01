Om Holdings International, Inc. Reports Record Results for December 2021

OMHI Achieves Record $4 Million Sales in December 2021

Three New Stores to Open Over the Next Six Months

Company Expects Outstanding 2022 Fiscal Year

Miami, FL, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC Pink: OMHI) an owner and operator of OneMart super merchandising stores and Builders Depot in the British Virgin Islands and the parent of its technology subsidiary, Rydeum, which launched its mobile app, DOGETGO, today announced record revenue of $4 million for December 2021 and a record first four-months’ revenue of $12 million, signaling a bumper 2022 fiscal year for the company.



“We have achieved a significant increase in sales over the past four months despite the ongoing pandemic; 2022 will be by far the best year in our 35 years of business,” says CEO Mark Vanterpool. “We are delighted to see this increase in sales entirely from our existing stores. We have yet to open our next three stores, which we will do over the next six months. We attribute the increase in sales to the new flagship store remodel, the rebound of tourism in the British Virgin Islands over the past four months, and our ongoing marketing and promotion of new products and services.”

The company anticipates $7 million to $10 million in sales growth over 2021, with approximately $2.5 million net profit.

“The market continues to grow, and we continue to build new stores and scout properties for even more locations while expanding the products and services each of these stores offers,” Mr. Vanterpool concluded. “We continue to gain significant market share while still a long way from reaching our full potential, and we expect 2022 will be a historic year for our company.”

About OM Holdings International, Inc.

OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC: OMHI), founded in 1986 in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) by Mark Vanterpool, operates delivery services and grocery stores in the Caribbean, with a mobile application delivery platform that provides an expedient, contactless option for the transportation of people and essential goods. The company's storefront, OneMart, is the second-largest grocery store in the BVI. OHMI's delivery subsidiary, Rydeum, founded by Mark Hannah in 2019, has partnered with Jamacia’s largest taxicab union, JUTA. The company also provides lumber and other construction supplies to contractors throughout the Caribbean. For more information, please visit https://omholdingsinc.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

T: (973) 865-9357

E: mike@plrinvest.com

